Lily Allen makes a case for strapless bikinis in 2026 as she poses for sunkissed beach photos

Lily Allen is in her beach babe era in 2026. The West End Girl hitmaker kicked off the New Year by soaking up the sun on a dreamy summer vacation abroad.

The mother of two, 40, traded the winter cold in London for sunbaking by the ocean on Grand Cayman in the Caribbean with her daughters. The Smile singer showed off her rotation of strapless bikinis in a series of idyllic vacation pics posted to her Instagram on 5 January.

Lily wowed in different versions of the same strapless bikini top design - including a fun daisy print and a bright pink - as she lounged on a sunbed and waded in the water. Her layered gold necklaces and the Fendi Leopard Pony Hair Baguette Shoulder Bag she took with her to the beach were the perfect touch of glamour to her off-duty style.

The singer, who holidayed with her daughters Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, gushed: "A lovely holiday to bring in the new year with my beautiful babies. Right now, back to business. LFG ‘26."

© Instagram/ @lilyallen Lily Allen soaks up the sun on her beach vacation

© Instagram/ @lilyallen The singer wore several different bikinis

Lily's beauty routine

Whether she's on stage or posing up a storm on a red carpet, Lily's skin is glowy perfection. Supreme facialist Shane Cooper, who has worked with the singer for years, spoke to us exclusively about the secret to Lily's ageless skincare look. "Consistency is key when it comes to skin health," he told us.

"She has 'The Exclusive Facial', which I tailor completely in real time. It is trusted by many high-profile clients and is often the go-to ahead of red carpets and important events.

"This is not a traditional facial, but a fully bespoke treatment where I combine advanced technology with my personal expertise to suit exactly what her skin needs on the day. This approach ensures refined, lifted, and naturally radiant results every time," he revealed to us.

He continued: "Between her in-clinic treatments, Lily maintains her glow with a personalised home routine, including our 'Oxygenation Mask' and 'Hyaluronic Mist', which help to support hydration, radiance, and overall skin balance."

2025 was a big year for Lily

Lily's lavish holiday is a well-deserved reset for the singer after a year of highs and lows. News broke in February 2025 that Lily and her husband of four years, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, had reportedly split. It was alleged David had an affair during their marriage.

While going through a public separation, Lily also came out with a brand new album, West End Girl, stacked with bombshells about her relationship breakdown with David. The album became her highest-charting in over a decade.