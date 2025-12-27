Lily Allen stuns in naked dress with sultry revenge look

While most gravitate toward red dresses and sparkling sequins on Christmas Day, Lily Allen redefined festive fashion with a decidedly sultry twist. The singer took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself posing in front of her Christmas tree.

Lily embraced the underwear-as-outerwear trend in a pale pink lace bra that was styled with matching knickers. The lingerie was layered with a sheer mesh robe in a delicate lilac hue. The garment was adorned with intricate lace embroidery and bow accents. The singer completed her festive ensemble with matching pink heels.

The 40-year-old swept back her signature raven locks into an effortless updo while her makeup was left natural and radiant, courtesy of a pinch of blush and a glossy lip. Lily stood next to her Christmas tree, decked out with quirky ornaments and boasting an abundance of orange Hermès gift boxes underneath.

This isn't the first time Lily has infused her sartorial agenda with the naked dress trend. Back in November, the singer graced the red carpet at American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in a skin-bearing number.

Plucked from Colleen Allen's spring 2026 collection, the co-ord featured a cream silk bralette adorned with delicate lace-trimmed embroidery. The barely-there top was styled with a floor-length, ivory silk skirt that boasted a sheer lace panel that ran down the back of the garment. Lily layered her ethereal number with an oversized satin coat in the same luxe hue that was draped around her silhouette for an off-the-shoulder look.

The revenge-inspired ensemble is part of the larger underwear-as-outerwear trend that continues to blur the line between lingerie and evening wear. Colleen Allen debuted her collection in September, drawing inspiration from the tension between public and private dressing and channeling her archive of vintage lingerie. During Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses.

Meanwhile, romantic slip dresses were championed during the spring/summer 2024 shows, with the likes of Coperni, Gucci and Versace all embracing iterations of the whimsical négligée. With delicate mesh, sumptuous silk, intricate lace, and flirtatious hems, the look is defined by classic eveningwear with a daring twist.

Lily's embrace of a daring ensemble comes on the heels of a year dominated by the naked dress trend. Memorable moments include Margot Robbie's bejewelled custom Armani Privé dress, and Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore's lace Gucci ensembles. The trend's iconography is simple. From sheer mesh and metallic knits to chainmail, lace, and weightless organza, it boasts a range of whisper-thin fabrics.

The hitmaker released her album, West End Girl, on October 24, with the work detailing the breakdown of her marriage with actor David Harbour. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed their separation in February 2025.