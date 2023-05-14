Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates lavish hen do - but Little Mix fans have questions

Little Mix star Leigh Anne Pinnock was positively glowing as she shared an intimate glimpse inside her hen do with her 9.1 million Instagram followers this week.

The 31-year-old singer, who welcomed twins in 2021 with her fiancé Andre Gray, shared several clips of her pre-wedding celebrations as she partied with her nearest and dearest - including bandmate Jade Thirlwall. Take a look at Leigh Anne's bachelorette in the clip below…

WATCH: Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock's sun soaked hen party

"We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams. I love these women more than humanly possible," wrote Leigh Anne, before adding "I'm getting married y'all."

The girl group appeared to retreat to sunnier climes for Leigh Anne's hen, enjoying a sun-soaked brunch and sundowners at a dreamy beachside location.

© Instagram Leigh-Anne shared an intimate glimpse at her hen party with her 9.1 million Instagram followers

In one clip, mother-of-two Leigh Anne looked phenomenal in a glittering crochet maxi skirt and bridal-white bikini. Her raven hair was styled in beautiful box braids that cascaded past her waist as she donned a white veil adorned with "Mrs Gray To Be" in glittering silver letters.

© Instagram Leigh Anne rocked a birdal-white bikini and glittering crochet skirt

Leigh Anne's fans were quick to react to the Confetti singer's pre-wedding joy, but many couldn't help but point out the absence of her and Jade's Little Mix co-star, Perrie Edwards.

"Girl where’s Perrie?!" asked a concerned fan in the comments, as another added: "Is Perrie there? Just wondering if she is."

Leigh-Anne also dazzled in an orange headdress

Perrie didn't seem to be involved in her co-star's hen do, and didn't appear in any of the photographs shared by the group over the weekend. While none of the Little Mix girls have addressed Perrie's absence, it doesn't seem like the trio has fallen out.

Mother-of-one Perrie 'liked' all of the IG posts from her bandmates Leigh Anne and Jade, suggesting she may have simply had other commitments.

When did Leigh-Anne Pinnock get engaged?

Leigh-Anne got engaged to footballer Andre Gray in lockdown back in May 2020, and her eye-watering engagement ring is one-of-a-kind.

© Getty Leigh-Anne welcomed her twins with fiancé Andre Gray in August 2021

We asked the jewellery experts Est1897 for an exclusive valuation, and the amazing sparkler is thought to be worth over £40,000, which is £9,200 more than the average UK salary at £30,800.

© Instagram The couple shared the news of their engagement with fans on Instagram

Leigh-Anne's ring features an emerald-coloured stone which is in fact tourmaline, a stone thought to bring healing and balance to its owner. As analysed by the team at Est1897, the cluster ring also has rose gold mounted diamonds around the edge for a more feminine touch.

