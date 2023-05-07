Who is Paloma Faith's boyfriend? Inside singer's love life

Paloma Faith is just one of many incredible performers taking to the stage for King Charles' coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.
The singer will be performing alongside various other major names in the music industry, including Lionel Richie, Take That and Katy Perry. Ahead of the star-studded music bash, which takes place on the East Lawn, find out everything you need to know about the singer and her love life.
Who is Paloma Faith?
Paloma Faith is a 41-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame in 2009 thanks to her hit single, 'Stone Cold Sober', which featured in her debut studio album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?.
She has since gone on to release various chart-topping hits, such as 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' and 'Lullaby', the latter of which she collaborated with DJ Sigala for.
As for her acting work, she appeared in the 2007 comedy movie, St Trinian's, before going on to appear in the fantasy film, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, in 2009. She has also appeared in the historical drama series, Dangerous Liaisons, and the HBO crime series, Pennyworth.
Who is Paloma Faith's boyfriend?
Paloma Faith is reportedly dating creative director Andrew Soar.
While the singer remains very private about her personal life, she seemingly confirmed their romance by sharing a snap of her rumoured boyfriend to her Instagram story, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.
Andrew works for New York City-based British advertising, marketing, and public relations agency Ogilvy and is the brains behind a number of impressive campaigns, including Marks & Spencer's Shwopping campaign with Joanna Lumley.
Prior to her romance with Andrew, Paloma was married to French artist Leyman Lahcine, with whom she shares two young daughters. The singer reportedly confirmed her split from Leyman at Jonathan Ross' Halloween party in October.
The former couple are thought to have begun dating in early 2013 and are said to have married secretly in 2017.
Who is performing at the coronation concert?
As well as Paloma, Lionel Richie, Take That and Katy Perry, the line-up will also include Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and singer-songwriter Zak Abel - who stepped in after Freya Ridings had to drop out due to illness on Friday.
Other acts announced are: Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood and world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.
Hollywood star Tom Cruise will also be making an appearance, as will beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh, through some pre-filmed segments. Viewers will also be treated to a video sharing little-known facts about the newly crowned King and Queen, will also feature facts delivered by Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and former Strictly star Oti Mabuse.
Best moments from the King's coronation
Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.