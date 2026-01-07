David Harbour's future in Hollywood hits a snag as he drops out of major project following Stranger Things finale

David Harbour has started the New Year by declining a major project, following the finale of Stranger Things.

The actor dropped out of Tony Gilroy's film Behemoth, in which he was supposed to act alongside actors Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. The drama film has since been recast; however, it is unknown who is set to replace him.

The official synopsis for the upcoming movie stated that the project is about "a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles," and that it provides "a love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it."

The entertainer is not on the lookout for new roles, instead, he's using his time to catch up on rest. Prior to the Stranger Things finale, the actor was overwhelmed by his demanding schedule, which included back-to-back international interviews and premieres for a month leading up to the finale.

Besides the conclusion of the hit Netflix series, David also dealt with the emotional aftermath of a very public divorce from his wife of four years, Lily Allen. The singer rehashed all their relationship problems in her album West End Girl.

David has been open about his mental health struggles, and his journey of being diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he had an aggressive episode at the age of 26.

The actor previously portrayed the character of Michael, who dealt with schizophrenia in the play Mad House. David found solace and healing in the role.

He revealed to Variety: "The experiences in the play he talks about are not my actual experiences [but I get] being branded crazy because of a certain sensitivity and lucidity and then a certain inability to deal with that sensitivity."

He also understood the character "when he gets overwhelmed and needy, and he has breakdowns and is this screaming guy that needs too much."

David has since become a mental health advocate and strongly believes that the topic needs to be not only destigmatized but analyzed for being deeply multidimensional.

He expressed: "People often talk about wanting to open a dialogue about mental illness — it's usually around some tragedy, unfortunately. But the colors of that dialogue need to be much broader in the sense of everything. We pathologize this idea of normal and in truth, everybody has a lot of different experiences we should try to appreciate. And I think that's what I want to portray: a real uncompromising, unsentimental picture of what it might mean to be mentally ill."

New year, new David. The actor is prioritizing getting his rest and recharge this year before he commits to upcoming projects.