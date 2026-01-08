Emily Atack fans share concern about the star's new appearance as she shares festive snaps

Emily Atack has sparked concern among fans after she posted a series of photos from her Christmas break. The star shared pictures from the festive celebrations, including some of her favourite stylish winter outfits and delicious-looking meals out with friends - prompting pal Christine Lampard to leave a string of 'heart eye' emojis.

However, the actress, 36, has worried some of her 1.8 million followers on Instagram after a selection of the images shared in her carousel appeared to reveal a dramatically leaner figure. Several social media users suggested she may have been using weight loss medications - although the star has not publicly confirmed this.

Emily, who gave birth to son Barney in June 2024, captioned the collection of snaps: "Christmas- a small selection of some fave outfits and beautifully busy tables that give me heartburn just looking at them." The post, which featured her scientist fiancé Alistair Garner, has received more than 25,000 'likes'.

However, one person insisted: "You are beautiful but please don't feel the need to go super skinny as you are a beautiful girl and role model." Another wrote: "Wow you've lost your beautiful curves." A third shared: "So disappointed another celeb has taken the skinny jab."

Some seemed to take particular issue with how Emily had previously been an advocate for body positivity. One noted: "Before the skinny jabs all these 'celebs' made out they loved being plus size and championed it. Now they can stick a needle in to lose weight." Another suggested: "It’s such a shame all these celebs are going so thin, very sad and not good role models."

There were many others, though, who rushed to Emily's defence and criticised the willingness to discuss her changing figure. "These comments! Aren't we over talking about women’s bodies?" one typed. "She looks bloody amazing. If she is on the jabs, good on her," another insisted. Meanwhile, a third begged: "Lord leave her alone."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gor The actress welcomed her son Barney in 2024 with fiancé Alistair Garner (the couple are pictured in February 2025)

The Rivals star has previously opened up about how her breakthrough role in The Inbetweeners saw viewers comment on her weight. She told Jaimie Laing on his Great Company podcast that online commentary when she got the part of Charlotte had dented her body confidence.

“'Oh my god the girl is so overweight - how is she even cast in this role?' People go no 'it’s actually really healthy to see a curvier actress in this role'," shared Emily, of some of the messages she was seeing. "But I didn’t know I was curvy so I was going, hang on a minute, I've been asked to play the 'fit' girl at school…great I must be really pretty then…but then I'm being told I'm a fat, ugly piece of [explicit]."

After her latest post, one fan pointed out the hypocrisy. "If she was slightly overweight after having her baby she got called out for being fat, now she's too skinny - women cannot win," they argued. "Why can’t we as women live and let live, support each other and avoid commenting on weight at all."