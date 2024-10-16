Emily Atack makes glitzy appearance with rarely-seen boyfriend Alistair Garner

Actress Emily Atack looked radiant on Tuesday evening as she made a glitzy appearance alongside her rarely-seen boyfriend, Alistair Garner.

Dressed to impress, the loved-up couple stepped out to attend the Rivals gala screening in London - their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their baby boy, Barney.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The couple brought their sartorial A-game

For the special occasion, Emily, 34, rocked a black velvet mini dress complete with statement padded shoulders and a feather-trim hemline. She spruced up her look with sheer polka dot tights, glossy black pumps and statement gold earrings.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The actress looked sensational in a feather-trim mini dress

Her scientist beau, Alistair, meanwhile, looked suave dressed in a navy suit and a white shirt splashed with a funky pattern. He rounded off his look with a pair of dove grey Clarks Wallabees and a silver crucifix which he wore around his neck.

Rivals is based on the best-selling novel by Jilly Cooper and follows the tense rivalry between Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant).

© Getty Images Emily and Alistair were all smiles as they posed for snapshots

Set in the fictional county of Rutshire, the series promises "drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England".

Also starring in the Disney + show are Aidan Turner, who plays journalist Declan O'Hara, and Bella Maclean who plays his on-screen daughter.

Emily and Alistair welcomed their first child together earlier this year. The couple announced the arrival of their son in June, opting to share a sweet black-and-white photo showing the pair cooing over their newborn.

In her caption, the Inbetweeners star told her Instagram followers: "We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true."

Emily announced her joyous pregnancy news in December and opted not to include Alistair in her announcement.

© Getty Images Emily announced her pregnancy in December last year

At the time, she told her followers: "Hello Everyone, it's been a little while but I'm back with some news," the former I'm a Celebrity star shared with her fans.

"I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby!!"

She continued: "I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting - a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."