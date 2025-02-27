Emily Atack and other stars enjoy luxury event before Six Nations Championship game

On Saturday 22nd February, IHG Hotels & Resort hosted a dazzling A-list bash before the celebrities watched England v. Scotland Guinness Men’s Six Nations game.

At Twickenham Stadium, stars were treated to a hosted event in a private suite where they enjoyed drinks and a three-course meal to build anticipation before the game.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts Emily Atak with her partner Alistair Garner at the event

The celebrity guest list included rugby star IIona Maher, The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett, actress Billie Piper, Rival's star Emily Atak, Jim Chapman, and Gladiator Fury, Jodie Ounsley.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts Billie Piper looked chic before the game

This intimate setting created the perfect atmosphere of socialising and excitement before the game started.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts Rugby star IIona Maher was in good spirits before the game

At the start of February, IHG hosted a similar event at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, Edinburgh for celebrities such as Nadine Coyle and James Nesbitt.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts James Nesbitt, pictured with former rugby union player James Haskell and Gladiator star Alex Gray on the 9th February

They were treated to a stunning breakfast before heading to watch the game, in a IHG-hosted hospitality box.

In its second year as the Offical Partner of the Guinness Men’s and Women’s SixNations, IHG Hotels & Resorts is fueling excitement with unforgettable experiences.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts Saturday's event was an unforgettable IHG experience

Championing the crossover between sport and hospitality, IHG is the Official Hotel Partner of the Guinness Men’s Six Nation. With over 6,500 hotels across 19 hotel brands, the event helped to promote the hotel brand and celebrate creating unforgettable experiences.