Meet Bill Murray's 8 siblings – including his chef brother and sister who’s a nun

Bill Murray knows a thing or two about big families. Growing up in Wilmette, Illinois with eight siblings, the Lost in Translation star was raised in a lively, close-knit family that supported his burgeoning Hollywood career – with some of his siblings even starring alongside him in his biggest hit films.

From bonding with his brothers over their shared passion for golf – including their popular sports apparel company – to supporting his sister’s religious life, we’re taking a look at Bill’s host of siblings, and his real-life starring role as a dedicated brother.

© @williammurraygolf, Instagram Ed (center) passed away in 2020 Edward (Ed) Murray III (1944) The eldest Murray brother, Ed, who was the inspiration behind Bill’s hit sports comedy Caddyshack (1980), passed away in 2020 at 76. In a statement released by the Murray brothers’ golf apparel company, William Murray Golf, it was revealed that Ed, who eventually became a businessman, received a scholarship awarded to golf caddies in 1963 – a storyline that Bill’s other brother, Brian Doyle-Murray, wrote into the film’s script. The statement added: “Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honour your memory from this day forward.”

© Bruce Glikas,FilmMagic From L-R: Bill and Brian during an appearance at the "Groundhog Day" Broadway musical in 2017 Brian Doyle-Murray (1945) Former SNL writer and performer Brian Doyle-Murray has appeared in numerous films alongside his younger brother, from Scrooged (1988) to Groundhog Day (1993). The tight-knit brothers even hosted their own show, Bill Murray & Brian Doyle-Murray's Extra Innings, in 2017. Brian has been married to his wife, veterinarian Christina Stauffer, since 2000.

© @williammurraygolf, Instagram John (far-left) played Bill's on-screen brother in Scrooged John Murray (1954) Another film-star family member, John is best known for playing Bill’s on-screen brother in Scrooged (1988), which he followed up with appearances in the likes of Elf (2003). Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 1985 about comparisons to his brother, he jokingly shared, “When some of my friends see Billy, they say: ‘You must be John Murray’s brother! I always thank them for that.”

© Mount Saint Mary College Nancy during her one-woman show "The Life of Catherine of Siena" Nancy Murray (1958) Bill’s sister Nancy is not only a performer, regularly bringing her shows to the stage, but also a Dominican nun. Speaking to the Detroit Free Press about her one-woman show, which chronicles the life of St. Catherine of Siena, Nancy shared that Bill had already given the performance his seal of approval. “He’s seen it in New York, and then drove to see me do it in Massachusetts one time at his son’s school,” Nancy said. “He said, ‘I have to check this out.’”

© Murray Bros Caddyshack Rosemont, Facebook Andy runs the family's Florida-based restaurant Andy Murray (1960) Not to be confused with the tennis pro, Bill’s brother Andy is a professional chef known for his Florida-based restaurant, Murray Bros. Caddyshack, as well as his cookbook Eat, Drink, and Be Murray (2022). In the book, Andy even shared a controversial recipe the Murray clan ate as children – peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches. "It was something we grew up with," Andy told Mashed. "If I'm making it and any one of my brothers walks in the room, they will stop and say, 'Will you make me one of those?'"

© WireImage Joel has starred in the likes of "Mad Men" Joel Murray (1963) After also appearing in Scrooged (1988), Joel forged his own Hollywood career with the likes of Mad Men (2007–2014), and he’s set to star in the upcoming biographical sports film Madden (2026) alongside Nicolas Cage. Joel has been married to his wife, actress Eliza Coyle, since 1989, and the pair share four children. Speaking to SouthCoastToday, Joel called growing up with Bill “fun”, adding that “he’s like hanging out with a glacier…anywhere you go, he’s got to stop and talk to 35 people.”