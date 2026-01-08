Priscilla Presley says 'love never faded' between her and ex Elvis as she marks his 91st birthday

Priscilla Presley is honoring her late ex-husband Elvis Presley.

Though the former couple split in 1973 after six years of marriage — when their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley was five years old, and four years before the King of Rock 'n' Roll's untimely passing aged 42 — the Elvis and Me author has always been at the forefront of preserving his legacy.

Such was the case on Thursday, January 8, when the "A Little Less Conversation" singer would have been celebrating his 91st birthday.

On the poignant day, Priscilla, 80, took to Instagram and shared a touching tribute to Elvis, posting a photo of the two sharing a kiss.

Priscilla appears wearing a short blue dress with a hood while Elvis in a velvet suit, and the photo appears to be from Elvis' childhood friend and DJ George Klein to ex-wife Barbara Little in 1970.

© Getty Priscilla and Elvis in 1967

Over the photo, Priscilla penned: "It's hard to believe you would be 91 today — surely just as handsome as ever," adding: "No one could ever truly understand the depth of what we shared."

"Our love never faded, even through difficult times," she maintained, concluding with: "Each year, I celebrate your birthday quietly in my heart, knowing you are surrounded by the family you loved so deeply."

© Michael Ochs Archives The couple welcomed their first and only daughter in 1968

Though Priscilla had the comments section under the post disabled, her granddaughter Riley Keough, via her only child with Elvis, their late daughter Lisa Marie, who passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023, liked the post.

Elvis was found unresponsive in his famed Graceland estate on August 16, 1977, and the immediate cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, as a result of cardiac arrhythmia combined with his drug use and unhealthy eating habits.

In addition to Priscilla and Riley, the Presley legacy still stands via Lisa Marie's other two children, twin daughters Harper and Finley, 17, who she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. She was also a mom to son Benjamin, shared with Riley's dad Danny Keough, though he died from suicide aged 27 in July 2020.

© Getty The Presley women in 2022

After Elvis' 1977 death, Priscilla never remarried, though she did have a long term relationship and a child with Brazilian multi-hyphenate Marco Garibaldi (née Marco Antonio García). The two were together from 1984 until 2006, and in 1987, they welcomed son Navarone Garibaldi.

Priscilla and Elvis met in 1959 in Germany, when he was 24 and serving as an armor intelligence specialist for the U.S. Army, and Priscilla was 14, living with her mom Anna Lillian Iversen and stepfather Joseph Paul Beaulieu, who was a member of the U.S. Air Force. She moved into Graceland when she was 18, and in Sofia Coppola's biopic, Priscilla, she is portrayed as finishing her senior year of high school while living in the famed Tennessee estate.