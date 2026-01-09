Goldie Hawn eclipsed by super tall grandson, Ryder, in new family photo with mom Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson's son Ryder celebrated his 22nd birthday on January 7 in the company of his proud grandmother, Goldie Hawn. While Goldie is every bit the Hollywood icon, standing beside her grandson she appeared almost petite in comparison.

The Song Sung Blue actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet family photograph taken on the big day. Ryder towered over the group, wearing a grey sweater and dark jeans as he posed alongside his stepmother, Camille Robinson, his mum Kate, and his grandmother, Goldie.

Back in 2020, Kate revealed that her son is 6ft. "My son – you’re so distracting. My teen just came in here," Kate said during a September 16, 202, appearance on the Rachael Ray Show.

© Instagram Ryder with his mom, grandmother, and stepmom

"He’s six feet [tall]," said Kate, and Rachael, added how he was "way taller" than the actress.

Blended family

Kate gave birth to Ryder when she was just 24 and married to Chris Robinson, the lead singer for the Black Crowes. The pair were married from 2000 to 2007. The Song Sung Blue actress also has two other children: Bingham, 14, who she shares with ex-fiancée Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, seven, who she shares with her current fiancée Danny Fujikawa.

The actress previously opened up about how she embraces her blended family during an interview with People. "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form. There’s so much love for all the kids," she shared. "In this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out... The kids feel like they have this huge family."

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and son Ryder Robinson

Above all, Kate admitted that she just wants her children to be free and happy. "Just to make tons of mistakes and have fun and be rebellious," she explained of the advice she gives the three. "Don't let anybody tell you how to do your thing, you know? Be good people – that's all I care about, and have real self-possession."

Family mediator and parenting specialist, Paige Harley, spoke to us about the emotional landscape of blended families. "In my experience, blended families function best when step-parents focus on building connection rather than stepping into an authority role right away or at all," she said. "Kids really don’t need a second 'parent', what they respond to most is a calm, steady adult who helps them feel safe. When there’s tension between homes, that neutral presence can make a huge difference."

Paige also spoke to us about the role of a step-parent, and it seems Ryder has a close relationship with his stepmom, Camille. "One of the biggest challenges of step-parenting is understanding what your role is – and isn't. You are not a replacement for the child’s parent, you are an additional, supportive adult who can provide guidance, stability, and care when needed. Your role will develop at the child’s pace, not yours, and respecting existing parental bonds is crucial for building trust," she explained.

Grandmother duties

© WireImage Erinn Hudson, Wilder Brooks Hudson, Bodhi Hawn Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson, and Rio Laura Hudson

Between her three children – Kate, Oliver, and Wyatt – Goldie is a grandmother to eight grandchildren. Oliver previously told US Weekly that his parents are "amazing" as grandparents. "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents," he shared.