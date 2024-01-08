Kate Hudson gets emotional as she marks son Ryder's milestone birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kate Hudson is honoring quite the emotional milestone: it has officially been two decades since she first became a mom.

The Almost Famous actress, 44, is celebrating her eldest son Ryder Robinson's 20th birthday. She shares Ryder with her ex Chris Robinson, who she was married to from 2000 to 2007.

The rom-com icon is also a mom to son Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, 12, who she shares with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, five, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's Grandchildren

On Sunday, January 7th, Kate took to Instagram with an emotional tribute to the birthday boy, and expressed her disbelief over her son already turning the big 2-0.

The doting mom-of-three shared a sweet snap of Ryder's birthday cake, which had a throwback photo printed in the center of him as a kid holding a camera, plus plenty of glossy frosting, black sprinkles, and gold candles spelling out 20.

"I'm gonna have to let this one digest for a bit," Kate first confessed in her caption, adding: "My beautiful boy, happy 20th. I love you beyond."

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with celebratory comments for Ryder from celebrities and fans alike, with stylist Rachel Zoe writing: "Omg, the coolest kid to ever do it, HBD," as others followed suit with: "20?!?! How!!!! We love you @mr.ryderrobinson happy birthday," and: "Wow! I remember you pregnant with him! How fast time goes. Happy 20th birthday," as well as: "What an amazing young man. Happiest of birthdays to you Ryder."

MORE: Kate Hudson is so chic in killer boots and incredible 70s coat

MORE: Kate Hudson looks straight from the 2000s in thigh-split skirt and over-the-knee boots

Ryder is currently studying at New York University, a favorite of many Hollywood scions and other stars like the Sprouse and Olsen twins, Alec Baldwin, Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie McGraw, among others.

© Getty Ryder and Kate attending a UN Gala in 2022

Speaking with Today Show anchor Willie Geist last year about adjusting to having Ryder out of the house – and across the country – Kate confessed: "It's so hard," adding: "All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I'm in L.A., and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don't hear his voice, it's a big one."

Kate has always been candid about both motherhood and co-parenting with her two exes. In a 2022 interview with the Sunday Times, she explained: "For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," and maintained: "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

© Instagram The actress with kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Moreover, speaking to Byrdie last year about parenting and the potential of having more children, she noted that though she has been "having children my entire adult life," she's not confident five-year-old Rani is her last.

MORE: Kate Hudson wows fans with totally unexpected talent – see video here

© Instagram Kate and fiancé Danny with their daughter Rani and son Bing

"I've got my four-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet," she admitted.

Though she said "at one point" she felt she was "done," she did add: "Then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him,'" and joked: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.