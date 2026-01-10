Kai Trump, 18, undergoes surgery to 'address injuries' as concerned fans wish her a 'safe recovery'

Days after Kai Trump was seen with a stability bandage on her left wrist, President Trump's granddaughter and aspiring professional golfer has shared that she has undergone surgery.

The 18-year-old who has signed to join the University of Miami’s golf team in 2026, told her 2.7 million Instagram followers that the surgery was to "address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex."

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kai Trump has undergone surgery

"The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics," she wrote, concluding: "I look forward to my rehab ahead in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free!"

"Get well fast Kai," her father, Donald Trump Jr commented, as others shared that they were praying "for a speedy recovery".

Kai is set to graduate from high school in Florida this summer, and will enroll at the University of Miami and their golf team in the fall of 2026. Kai is currently ranked No. 461 in the American Junior Golf Association standings.

She has been mentored partly by Tiger Woods who is dating Kai’s mother, Vanessa; Vanessa was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before their split in 2018.

© Anadolu via Getty Images United States President Donald Trump and granddaughter Kai walk on the South Lawn of the White House

In November she took part in her first-ever LPGA Tour.Kai was awarded a sponsor's invitation due to her high-profile status as the President's grand-daughter, and during a press conference, the teen revealed the piece of advice that Donald had given her ahead of the big day.

"Go out there and have fun. Just don't get nervous," she said.

As for the advice Tiger had given her, she added: "I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world, I would say that. And an even better person. He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."

© Getty Images Kai (L) and Tiger Woods arrive to the course during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025

As well as a student and golfer, Kai is a vlogger, offering her Gen Z perspective on the world. In December, she gave viewers an insight on the controversial changes that had taken place inside the White House,, including the demolition of the East Wing, a portion of the White House that was built in 1902, significantly expanded in 1942 by President Franklin Roosevelt's wife Eleanor, and became the professional home for First Ladies in the following decades.

Trump demolished the wing in 2025 for the construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, a project estimated to cost around $300 million which has been funded via private donations from individuals, corporations and tech companies, including Google and Amazon.

In the clip, Kai walked through the building alongside her grandfather, who paused to point out a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

"I got this from the East Wing. This came out of the East Wing, the famous East Wing. This looks good, doesn’t it, here? The same man that did Mount Rushmore," he said.