Kai Trump reveals powerful advice she received from Donald Trump and Tiger Woods ahead of major milestone

Kai Trump was ready to take on her competitors in her first-ever LPGA Tour ahead of Thursday's tee off, thanks to some sage advice from her grandfather, Donald Trump, and her mother's partner, Tiger Woods. The 18-year-old is an avid golfer and is set to join the University of Miami's golf team in 2026 after graduating high school. Kai is currently ranked no. 461 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, and will tee off on November 13 at The Annika in Florida.

The event is hosted by golfing legend Annika Sorenstam, with Kai being awarded a sponsor's invitation due to her high-profile status. During a press conference, the teen revealed the piece of advice that Donald had given her ahead of the big day. "Go out there and have fun. Just don't get nervous," she said. Kai then shared insight into her bond with Tiger, who is often cited as one of the sport's greatest players.

"I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world, I would say that. And [an] even better person," she said at the press conference. "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens." Tiger announced his romance with Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, in March 2025 with a sweet Instagram post that saw the two smiling together.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Tiger wrote in the caption. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before their split in 2018.

Her former father-in-law couldn't have been happier for the couple, as he shared with reporters after they announced the happy news. "Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and we have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger. I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete, and he told me about it, and I said 'Tiger, that's good,'" Donald recalled.

"I'm very happy for both, I just...let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great." Meanwhile, Kai is gearing up to make her LPGA debut and is ready to make the most of the opportunity. "I think I'm going to learn a lot no matter what happens," she told reporters.

"I'm just going to go out there and have fun and see which way it goes. I'm going to take a lot away from it. Obviously, competing with the best players is going to be cool. To be inside the ropes with them, playing with them, learning what kind of shots they hit, what do they do on the course. So, yeah, just looking forward to it and playing with the best."

When asked if her grandfather would be watching her big moment, she simply replied: "He's running the world right now, so a little busy," before adding that he was "just a normal grandpa. Always has been." Kai and Donald often play golf together and bond over their shared love of the sport.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later," she said in a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2024.