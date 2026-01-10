Davina McCall fights back tears as she shares emotional health update - video

Davina McCall was fighting back tears on Friday when she shared an emotional update on her health.

Taking to her Instagram account, the British presenter, 58, revealed she had completed her radiotherapy treatment, which she found to be "much more emotional" than she expected. Watch the full video above.

"I finished my radio therapy today, and it was very emotional, much more emotional than I thought it would be. And I need a bit of positivity and brilliance," Davina confessed to the camera, before saying she is going to listen to an episode of her podcast Begin Again, featuring Countryfile star Julia Bradbury.

© Getty Davina, who can be seen here with her husband Michael underwent breast cancer surgery in November

In November, Davina underwent surgery for early-stage breast cancer, during which a small lump was removed. She also revealed that she was due to have five days of preventative radiotherapy in January as an "insurance policy" to prevent it from returning.

The lumpectomy came just 11 months after she underwent surgery for a benign brain tumour, at the time, Davina said she was "very angry" when she found out, but feels in a "much more positive place."

The confession sparked a slew of comments from friends and followers who took to the comments section with supportive words for the star.

The Royal Marsden, the hospital where the Princess of Wales underwent her cancer treatment, replied, writing: "Well done on completing your radiotherapy treatment today. You’ve got this! Sending lots of love," alongside a purple love heart.

One follower penned: "Sending so much love, Davina. Let’s Begin Again - all together x." Meanwhile, another added: "Seding love…if you look in the mirror, you will be reminded of the beautiful, strong and kind woman you are! Bravo on reaching today's milestone! [Pink love heart emoji]."

Happier than Ever

Back in November, Davina said she was happier than ever while attending HELLO!'s inaugural Power List event, unknown at the time, Davina's appearance at our event came just two weeks after she had undergone her lumpectomy.

© Simão Nogueira Davina attended HELLO!'s power list

"What this operation showed me was that I’ve had a good life," she said referring to her brain surgery last year, but words which have taken on fresh meaning since she revealed news of her breast cancer surgery.

"I’m grateful for every minute, because I know it might go, and I’m all right with that. I don’t want to die, obviously – I love life – but I’m not obsessed with dying now."

She added: "I'm the happiest I have ever been. I’m in such a good space. And it's age that’s given me that, because it is experience; you don’t get the experience without ageing. Some people learn quickly and some people don’t. It's taken me until my fifties to learn enough to make myself feel really, deeply content."