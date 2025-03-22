Davina McCall breaks down in tears as she makes emotional confession about partner Michael 

Davina McCall broke down in tears on Friday night when she opened up about her supportive family and partner, Michael Douglas, during Red Nose Day.

Last year, the TV personality was diagnosed with a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work. Davina was hosting the annual programme at the time.

She said: "I had a pretty mad year this year. Doctors found a benign brain tumour by chance, and after a lot of deliberation, I had it removed.

Davina opened up about the support she received from her partner Michael

"And it’s been, quite possibly, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. This whole experience—weirdly—kind of weighing up all the risks and all the positive things about having this tumour removed made me think deeply about what life is all about and what really, really matters when things get tough."

Davina then began to cry as she spoke of the support she had received from her family and partner, Michael Douglas.

She added: "I needed the brilliance and the skills of lots of experts to make me okay. And oh my goodness, I've needed the love and support of friends and my family, and, in particular, my Michael, to get me through."

WATCH: Davina McCall reveals how she underwent surgery to remove benign brain tumour

This isn't the first time Davina has opened up about her partner's support.

Speaking to her friend and Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett on her Begin Again podcast, Davina opened up about the difficult period, saying: "I think it has been the most testing time for him ever—to see me, who is normally 'Mrs In Control of Everything'—I mean, beforehand, with the fear and everything, it brought us really, really, really close together.

"But I think the first month for him in hospital was so painful and difficult and hard, and that WhatsApp group was his therapy, his saving grace. Like, I don't know what he would've done without it."

She continued: "The amazing thing about him as a man is that he's everything. He's strong, he's soft, he's funny, he's serious, he's really smart and super silly."

When Steven responded, reiterating how much Michael cares for her, Davina said: "I feel it every day."