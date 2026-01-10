Tess Daly and her towering daughter Phoebe, 21, are the ultimate ski bunnies during winter family getaway

Tess Daly has jetted off on the winter trip of dreams with her daughters, Phoebe, 21, Amber, 16, and her TV presenter husband, Vernon Kay.

The Stockport-born presenter, who recently finished her 21-year stint on Strictly Come Dancing, shared a series of snowy snaps from their ski trip to Val d'Isere.

"Hitting the slopes for the first time since I was 17 made for an eventful trip last week," penned Tess, 56. The featured photo showed the mother-of-two in an ever-so-glamorous all-cream ski ensemble comprised of flared salopettes and a cream fur jacket.

The mother-daughter pair were the ultimate ski bunnies on the slopes

Meanwhile, her eldest daughter, Phoebe, rocked what appeared to be a ski ensemble by the It-girl skiwear brand, Perfect Moment.

The mother-daughter duo were beaming as they posed for a photo, the French Alps providing the perfect backdrop. Phoebe also shared a series of photos writing: "My first ski trip over and out [strong arm emoji]."

Tess looked incredibly chic on the slopes

Tess and Phoebe's perfect ski wardrobe

Despite this being Phoebe's first-ever trip to the slopes and Tess' first time as an adult, one thing they didn't need to learn was how to dress for the occasion.

The mother-daughter duo turning out a slew of sensational ski looks for their French jaunt.

Phoebe had an array of fabulous looks on during her debut ski trip

As well as the aforementioned ensembles, Phoebe graced her Instagram with a fabulous glossy burgundy-hued jacket and a pair of gold moon boots that are simply to die for!

Meanwhile, another look from Tess' sartorial portfolio was a fabulous monochrome look comprised of dogtooth leggings and a waist-cinching black ski jacket. Tess was also keen to rock a pair of Moonboots and chose a pair in a stylish silver shade.

Tess' comment on raising her daughters

Despite their glamorous trip away, Tess said in an exclusive interview with us last year that she and Vernon have always been set on giving their girls a normal upbringing.

© Instagram Tess opened up about raising her daughters in an interview with HELLO! last year

"We've given them as normal an upbringing as we can because, quite frankly, we are very normal down to earth, and that's the basic fact."

"They've never been privileged. They've seen their parents work hard. They've seen where we come from. They've seen that it's not been offered on a plate," Tess said, explaining she first got a job when she was just 17. "They've witnessed their mum working from when they were tiny. I witnessed my own mother work, and I guess you do repeat what you know. It's no different for them and their friends' parents who go out to work. That's all they've ever known."