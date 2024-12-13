Vernon Kay poses with grown-up daughter Phoebe, 20, after festive home transformation

Vernon Kay and his daughter, Phoebe, appeared on screen together for the first time recently – marking a milestone in their close bond as father and daughter.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 50, and his 20-year-old daughter starred in an advert for EE broadband that they filmed from the comfort of their own home, showcasing the festive transformation at the same time.

Vernon also shares a younger daughter Amber, 15, with his wife Tess Daly, 55.

© Dave Benett, Getty Vernon and Tess' daughter has been stepping out into the limelight in recent times

The family have largely kept their daughters out of the spotlight until recently, with Phoebe stepping out with her famous parents more and more as she grows into a young woman, attending glitzy events and red-carpet premieres with her mum and dad.

The family of four clearly get on like a house on fire, but Vernon and Phoebe's sweet relationship and dad-daughter banter are on full display in the clip.

Watch the video below to see…

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's Christmas home transformation

1/ 6 © EE We get a glimpse of their sparkling Christmas decorations in one snapshot from the video which shows a tall Christmas tree placed just behind their plush grey Chesterfield sofa. Some gold and silver tinsel hangs from the wall and from the curtains covering the large doors which lead out into the garden.

2/ 6 © EE Another snap shows a glimpse of their generously sized kitchen. Phoebe and Vernon sit and watch the tablet together while sitting at their enormous island in the centre of the room.



3/ 6 © EE The island is topped with dark grey flecked marble, while in the background we can see a large monochrome clock on the wall, as well as some colourful artwork. A skylight is also placed above the island, meaning plenty of daylight floods the area. The duo placed a mini Christmas tree on the island in front of them, for an extra festive touch.

4/ 6 © Instagram Meanwhile, Tess shared a photo on Instagram which showed fans how the family have personalised their tree decorations with four different elves representing each member of the family. The elves are Mummy Elf, Daddy Elf, Pinky Phoebe McSparkletoes and Pinky Amber McTwinkletoes.

5/ 6 © Instagram Tess and Vernon's impressive six-bedroom mansion Vernon and Tess live in a stunning mansion in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, which boasts six bedrooms, a huge open plan kitchen and dining area, a high-spec gym, gorgeous lounge space and a garden that goes on forever, complete with a large patio perfect for alfresco dining. MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's epic family mansion in sought-after countryside location

6/ 6 In a photo Tess shared previously, we get a different angle of the kitchen showing off the opposite side of the room. The monochrome theme is carried throughout the room with black and white blinds covering the window looking out onto the garden. There is also a black velvet ottoman chair on one side of the room, offering extra comfort.

Vernon and Phoebe were starring in a festive film for EE Broadband, showing how EE's Wifi 7 makes Christmas hassle-free, keeping everyone connected with superfast, reliable broadband.