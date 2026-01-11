Hart To Hart star Robert Wagner, 95, shares rare photo with Natalie Wood's daughter

Robert Wagner has delighted fans with a rare family snapshot, sharing a warm and intimate moment from his personal life on Instagram.

The Hollywood legend, 95, appeared in the photo alongside his stepdaughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, the daughter of the late screen icon Natalie Wood and British film producer Richard Gregson. Also pictured was Natasha's daughter, 13-year-old Clover Clementyne Watson, whom she shares with her husband of a decade, actor Barry Watson. Clover is Natalie Wood's only grandchild.

© Instagram Robert with Natasha and Clover

"Shared a delicious meal with the family, wishing you all a wonderful New Year," the actor captioned his post. Fans were quick to comment, and Natasha posted a sweet message of her own, saying simply: "Love you dada".

Now 55, Natasha has carved out a substantial acting career of her own, appearing in films including Lost Highway, Two Girls and a Guy, Another Day in Paradise and High Fidelity. The multigenerational photo offered a rare glimpse of the Wood-Wagner family legacy continuing into a new generation.

© Instagram Robert with Natalie's granddaughter, Clover

Robert is best known for starring opposite Stefanie Powers in the hit television series Hart to Hart, which aired from 1979 to 1984. Created by Sidney Sheldon, the show followed glamorous, child-free newlyweds Jonathan and Jennifer Hart – a self-made millionaire and a freelance writer – who solved murders as a hobby, often with the help of their loyal rescue dog, Freeway.

The series also featured the beloved character Max, the Harts' sharp-witted butler played by Lionel Stander, and boasted an impressive list of guest stars, including Ray Milland, Capucine, Eve Arden, Tommy Lasorda, Tippi Hedren, Julie Newmar and Robert Davi. Its popularity later spawned a series of made-for-TV Hart to Hart movies.

© Corbis via Getty Images Robert with Natalie Wood in 1976

Robert is married to actress Jill St. John. He was famously married to Natalie Wood twice – first from 1957 to 1962, and again after they reunited and remarried in 1972. After Natalie and Robert reunited, they welcomed their daughter Courtney in 1974. She was just seven years old when the Splendor in the Grass actress drowned off the coast of California in 1981 following a boat ride with Robert and their friend and fellow actor, Christopher Walken.

"When Natalie died, I thought my life was over," Robert wrote in his memoir Loved Her in the Movies: Memories of Hollywood's Legendary Actresses. "Luckily, I had the help of a great many people who loved her and who loved me as well."

© Disney General Entertainment Con The cast of Hart to Hart

"I thought I would never get up, you know?" he recalled. "My children helped me heal. And my friends were so supportive. And slowly, I was able to get up. I got on my feet, but it was very, very difficult and a sad time."

In December 2025, Robert shared a poignant tribute to Natalie, posting a photo of the pair together on their wedding day. "Remembering this special day 68 years ago, when Natalie and I said 'I do.' Happy Anniversary, Nat. More than love!"