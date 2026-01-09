Where are the Family Ties cast now?

One of the most memorable sitcoms of all time, Family Ties (1982–89) became a cultural touchstone that launched the careers of many legendary actors like Michael J. Fox. Set in suburban Ohio, the show explored the endless generational – and political– clashes of 80s life, and had us all waiting at the TV on Thursday nights to see what the Keaton family were getting up to that week.

Wondering what became of Alex P. Keaton and his notorious family? Today, we’re taking a look at the biggest names this hit sitcom produced, and seeing what they’ve been getting up to since the show wrapped.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images,Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation Michael will join Harrison Ford in the upcoming season of Shrinking Michael J. Fox – Alex P. Keaton Before he was time-hopping in the DeLorean, Michael J. Fox first emerged as the next big Hollywood star thanks to his role as Alex P. Keaton, the conservative Keaton son known for his unwavering commitment to business casual. An undisputed teen heartthrob, his on-screen father Michael Gross told Entertainment Tonight, “I remember walking into the mail room and finding just these gobs of mail from pre-teens…” Michael starred as himself in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023), which documented his ongoing struggle with Parkinson’s disease, which he was first diagnosed with in 1991. The actor is now semi-retired, though he’s set to join Harrison Ford in season three of Apple TV’s hit Shrinking.

© NBCU Photo Bank,WireImage Meredith is close with her on-screen husband, Michael Gross Meredith Baxter – Elyse Keaton Sitcom star Meredith Baxter joined the cast of Family Ties after her popular turn on Bridget Loves Bernie (1972–73), playing the liberal matriarch of the Keaton family. Best known for her loving on-screen romance with Michael Gross, the pair were just as close in real life; Michael was one of the first people to congratulate Meredith when she came out as a lesbian in 2009, telling the Today Show, “She's one of my favorite people in the world.” The Emmy-nominee recently starred in an episode of the medical drama Code Black (2018), and is also known for her staunch advocacy, including breast cancer awareness following her own battle with the disease.

© NBCU Photo Bank,WireImage Michael shared his thoughts on what the Keaton patriarch would be up to today Michael Gross – Steven Keaton Tremors star Michael Gross traded fighting monsters for wrangling pre-teens when he joined the cast as the family patriarch. Close to his family both on-screen and in real-life, Michael even went on to appear in the sitcom Spin City (2000) as a therapist to Michael J. Fox’s character. Michael's most recent film role was in Netflix’s hit The Merry Gentlemen (2024). When asked what he thinks his Family Ties character would be doing now, Michael joked, “Dribbling down my chin”, before adding “I can see Steven possibly volunteering somewhere. Presuming he’s in good health and has the energy.”

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images,Getty Images Justine made her film directorial debut in 2021 Justine Bateman – Mallory Keaton The oldest Keaton sibling, Mallory was brought to life by Justine Bateman – though the budding actress wasn’t supposed to be eligible for the role. “The rule was – the kids in this agency – had to do 15 commercials before they sent them out on a theatrical audition. And I had only done two” she told HuffPost, revealing that her agent deliberately went against the rulebook. Justine has since enjoyed a successful TV career, appearing in the likes of Desperate Housewives, and has recently transitioned to more behind-the-scenes work. Her film directorial debut, Violet, premiered in 2021, starring Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux.

© NBCU Photo Bank,Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation Tina reunited with Michael J. Fox in 2023 Tina Yothers – Jennifer Keaton The youngest Keaton sibling until baby Andrew comes along, Tina Yothers was just nine years old when she began portraying Jennifer. An icon amongst tween girls, Tina also went on to publish the book Being Your Best: Tina Yothers' Guide for Girls (1987) and also had a brief performing career, even singing in an episode of Family Ties. The former actress left Hollywood behind in the millennium, settling down with her husband and two children, but she made a special appearance alongside her on-screen brother Michael J. Fox at his A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala in 2023, delighting fans everywhere.

© NBCU Photo Bank,Getty Images Brian has spoken candidly about the struggles of child stardom Brian Bonsall – Andrew Keaton Brian Bonsall joined the cast in 1986 as the newest Keaton sibling Andrew, a role he portrayed at just four years old. The actor has spoken candidly about the pitfalls of child stardom on the documentary Hollywood Demons (2025), including his past struggles with alcoholism. The former child actor is now married with a son, and is also a member of the band The Ataris. While Brian has expressed an interest in returning to acting, he told Celebrity Parents Magazine, “For now, I’m just focusing on being a dad, playing music, and enjoying my life with the family I love so much.”