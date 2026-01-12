BBC star almost loses use of hand as he undergoes surgery following secret cancer scare

BBC radio presenter Reggie Yates revealed he underwent surgery on his hand to remove a tumour following a cancer scare last year. The 42-year-old explained how he was entering 2026 with a "blank page" after the "hardest" moment of his life.

Sharing his experience online, the Grange Hill star walked followers through his brush with cancer and said that he discovered a lump in his hand in February and risked losing mobility in it.

Penning a post on his Substack, Reset, Reggie uploaded a series of pictures from his hospital bed where he showed the camera a heavily bandaged hand and middle finger. He also shared a picture during his recovery, in which he still wore the dressing but was dressed in a white knit hat and speckled cream knit jumper.

In his post, he said: "In 2025, I’d endured one of the hardest moments of my adult life and overcame it." The Radio 1 presenter continued: "I felt pride for overcoming the gut punch, but given its scale, I’d chosen to heal, move on and ignore the scar."

Reggie added a note about what he learned during the scary ordeal and revealed: "You learn a lot about who you’re becoming when you go from fears of losing the use of your hand in February, to delivering your publisher a novel typed by that same hand in December…

"This year, I encourage you to leave the promises behind and celebrate the battles won. Embrace the things you didn’t plan for… be they trophies… or tumours."

© Reggie Yates / Substack Reggie Yates shared pictures from his hospital room as he opened up about his diagnosis

He also shared his news to his Instagram story with a gallery of quotes from his Substack post and the same image from his recovery. Reggie wrote a caption that read: "NEW YEAR, OLD TUMOUR… Funny what you can learn from a little lump of cells. To read the piece in full, click the link in my bio, or head to regyates.substack.com. Happy blank page."

An outpouring of support

Following The Voice UK presenter's revelations, his friends, family and followers rushed to his comment section to offer words of encouragement and well-wishes as he entered the new year in recovery.

One said: "I hope it’s a year of healing, recovery and abundance," while another added: "Wishing you a very healthy 2026 (and beyond, obviously!)".

© Reggie Yates / Substack He explained that the surgery came with a risk of losing mobility in his hand

Famous faces also joined in with singer and The Celebrity Traitors star Paloma Faith, saying: "Wow sending love …. Had no idea this was happening but we are all rooting for you to have a swift recovery," and Stephen Graham's wife, Hannah Walters leaving: "Sending much love and healing energy".

Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton also sent kind words when she said: "Angel, I’ll read, had no idea. Thinking of you - truly hope you’re okay."