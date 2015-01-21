Reggie Yates engaged to model Tia Ward

BBC presenter Reggie Yates is engaged to model Tia Ward, it has been revealed. Tia confirmed the news with a picture showing her large engagement ring on Instagram on Monday.



"B I R T H D A Y S P A R K L E: 'I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.' Happy Martin Luther King Day", she wrote.

Tia Ward shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram



Followers were quick to post their messages of congratulations to Tia and Reggie, who have been dating since 2012. The couple first went public with their relationship on a holiday to St Tropez in September of that year, after first meeting in 2010.



While Reggie hasn't yet confirmed the engagement, the 31-year-old hinted that the relationship was getting serious in an interview with The Mirror in September.



"There's nothing nicer than being with someone that you care about and being in something real and that for me is something I'm trying to preserve," he revealed, adding that his mum was pleased that he is beginning to settle down.

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2012





"She's obviously very excited at the fact that I've been with someone for more than five minutes, which is new for me," he said



The presenter also revealed that children could be in the near future as he spoke of his excitement about starting a family after seeing his friend Fearne Cotton with her son Rex.



"I wouldn't say it makes me broody as such but I am excited when it's my turn and when I get to do for me in my own way," he said. "I'm looking forward to that. I've always loved kids."