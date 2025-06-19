Heston Blumenthal's major upheaval with new life in France amid health battle

Heston Blumenthal spent most of his life in London until 2018 when he moved to the French village of Les Baux-de-Provence.

The location has long been important to the star, revealing that it was the French culinary experience that sparked his love of cooking in the first place. In 2020, he wrote in The Telegraph: "I remember the noise from the fountain and the sound of crickets filling the air. The wine list my dad looked at was like a billboard, the cheese trolley was the size of a chariot, and they were pouring sauces into soufflés and carving legs of lamb at the table.

"I sat there in wonderment at this whole multisensory experience, and that was the moment cooking got under my skin. Cooking and eating."

© Getty Images The star has been living in the serene French village since 2018

The location has long been a haunt for some of art's biggest names, including Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso, with Heston choosing Provence for its "historical connection with water; also because of the unbelievable light; the fertility of the land; the history of artists and artisans".

He added in his piece: "I feel very privileged here, though adjusting to what's happening with coronavirus was unsettling.

© WireImage The star was inspired by his time in France

"I have settled into a sort of regime, which I love. Monday to Friday, I get up at six, meditate, then would usually go to the gym – but now the gym’s shut, I go for a run or out on my mountain bike."

Major life events

Despite its idyllic scenery, life for Heston hasn't proved to be quiet, as the 59-year-old underwent some major life events after moving to the village.

Five years after they moved, Heston revealed that he and partner, Stephanie Gouveia, had separated, with the chef marrying French businesswoman Melanie Ceysson just months later.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Heston and Melanie married in 2023

Eight months after walking down the aisle with Melanie, Heston was sectioned on a psychiatric ward due to his then undiagnosed bipolar disorder. The star reportedly hallucinated having a gun and subsequently spent 20 days on the ward and a further 40 days in a clinic.

Bipolar diagnosis

Heston will be speaking openly about living with bipolar disorder in his new documentary, Heston: My Life with Bipolar.

During an appearance on The One Show last year, the father-of-three revealed how it was Melanie who got him the necessary "help" after she witnessed his episodes.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The chef will open about his bipolar

He explained: "It was my wife Melanie who got me the help I needed after witnessing so many extremes in my behaviour."

He continued: "Melanie made the difficult decision to have me sectioned, which involved me being sedated. There was a knock on the door, there's a policeman, then five firemen and then a doctor with an assistant and I was like 'What the hell is going on here?'

© Shutterstock The star was sectioned in 2023

"And then I saw the doctor pulling out this big syringe and then I woke up in hospital. I realise now looking back on it, it's horrible for people that care about you. At the end of the day, you saved my life."