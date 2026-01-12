Jeff Bezos' head-turning then-and-now photos from high schooler to Amazon billionaire

Looking at Jeff Bezos today, with his $252 billion fortune and life of luxury, it's difficult to imagine him as a regular child, let alone as a short-order cook at McDonald's.

But long before he was one of the richest men in the world, Jeff lived a humble existence in Albuquerque.

Now, as he turns 62, we take a look at his transformation from a little boy who famously dismantled his crib with a screwdriver to the space-faring entrepreneur he is today.

© Alamy Stock Photo Jeff as an adorable three year old boy Teenage mom Jeff Preston Jorgensen was born to his mom, Jackie, in 1964. She was only 17 at the time and still in high school. She and Jeff's biological dad, Ted Jorgensen, flew to Mexico to get married, but divorced when Jeff was 17 months old. Jackie went on to marry Mike Bezos who adopted Jeff at the age of four and their son's last name was changed to Bezos. Jeff didn't know his father wasn't his biological dad until he was 10. "The reality, as far as I’m concerned, is that my Dad is my natural father," Jeff told Wired. "The only time I ever think about it, genuinely, is when a doctor asks me to fill out a form."

Jeff with his mom, who passed away in 2025 Childhood Jeff spent many summers at his grandparents' Texas ranch which he adored. During a speech he gave at Princeton in 2010, he recalled: "I helped fix windmills, vaccinate cattle, and do other chores. We also watched soap operas every afternoon, especially Days of our Lives." His paternal grandfather also worked on space technology and missile defense systems and this helped pique his grandson's interest in educational toys.

© Alamy Stock Photo He had a slight build as a teenager High school Jeff wasn't always buff! In high school his mom signed him up to youth football but he only just made the weight limit. According to the 1999 Wired profile, The Inner Jeff Bezos, he was a scrawny kid and his parents thought he'd get wiped out on the field. But he ended up getting picked as defensive captain because he was the only player who could remember all of the plays of the entire squad. His first job was flipping burgers at McDonald's where he absorbed as much knowledge about customer service and working in a fast paced environment as he could.

© Yves Forestier,Getty Jeff used to opt for businessman attire Bookworm Jeff famously launched Amazon as an online bookstore from his garage in 1994. At the time, he looked very different from the man he is now. He had hair, and a far leaner physique. However, he later revealed that during that time he would routinely eat an entire can of calorie and carb-laden Pillsbury biscuits for breakfast. Jeff said he was still "skinny as a rail," but his wife at the time, MacKenzie Scott, soon put a stop to his bad eating habits.

© Instagram He was all about the shirt and tie combo Businessman During the early years of his career, Jeff was always suited and booted and wore nondescript 'office-attire'. He opted for neutral colors and rarely deviated from his reliable shirt, pants and blazer combo.

© Instagram Jeff is now focused on his health Health first His transformation began to gain notice following Amazon's nearly $14 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017. This change in lifestyle is still evident in Jeff's commitment to a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a focus on wellness.

© Getty Images He's had a makeover Style overhaul Over the years, he's traded his 90s business attire for more contemporary looks. He's often seen in eye-catching ensembles, from fashionable Hawaiian-inspired shorts, flip-flops, and slimming T-shirts to leather bomber jackets and even cowboy hats. Most recently, he's been sporting a head of grey hair and a beard, having ditched his bald, clean-shaven look.