Lauren Sánchez announces $102 million move 5 months after marrying Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos tied the knot in a lavish Venetian extravaganza in June, and the former journalist is already making million-dollar moves as she settles into married life with her husband.

Lauren joined the Good Morning America team on Monday to announce that she and Jeff were donating $102.5 million in grants to 32 nonprofits across the US that are working to end homelessness in the country. The donation would be made through Jeff's Day One Families Fund, which was founded in 2018.

© GC Images Lauren wore a subdued black outfit to make the unexpected annoucement

"This year, we're able to give more than $100 million – it makes a huge impact," she declared, adding that the donations would help families "get moving in the right direction."

"This is just the beginning," she continued. "It's a $2 billion commitment, so we're gonna continue doing it. We have an incredible group of advisers on the ground – they know what communities need. We've been able to give to all 50 states, and they really tell us what places like the [Washington, D.C. nonprofit] Community of Hope need."

The Fund has provided nonprofits with over $852 million in grants since its launch in 2018, with the aim of fighting homelessness and helping people get back on their feet.

"This gift is for the thousands of families who sleep on our streets each night, enduring the cold with nowhere to turn," said Sandy Washington, CEO of LifeStyles of Maryland, which received a $2.5 million grant.

"This donation is a testament to the devotion that has carried us through late nights, tears, countless volunteer hours, community partnerships, and unwavering service."

Lauren opted for a subdued outfit for the announcement, including a black turtleneck sweater and a black and gray tweed skirt, complete with black knee-high boots and a Vivienne Westwood trench coat. The 55-year-old accessorized with a burgundy Bottega Veneta bag and wore her brunette locks pulled back into a simple twist.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in Venice in June

Lauren married Jeff in June surrounded by hundreds of A-list guests, including the Kardashian-Jenners, Oprah Winfrey, and Bill Gates. The pair first sparked a relationship in 2019, and Jeff popped the question in 2023.

"I'm very happy," Lauren told Vogue ahead of the wedding. "I'm happy that I'm getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet."

© Getty Images They were married in front of hundreds of A-list guests

"I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me," she added. The mother of three walked down the aisle in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a high neckline and Italian lace.

"It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue of her design process.

© Lauren Sanchez Her wedding dress was a custom Dolce & Gabbana design

"I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s. I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren...and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, 'That's it. That's the dress.'"

"It is a departure from what people expect," she added. "But it's very much me. It's so elegant, it's timeless."