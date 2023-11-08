Inside Jeff Bezos' modest rented garage where he started billion-dollar company Amazon

After Jeff Bezos announced he was relocating from Seattle to Miami, we can't help but look back at the city that holds such huge significance to the Amazon founder.

Jeff has been ranked among the richest people in the world with a net worth of $165 billion, according to Forbes, after founding the e-commerce giant Amazon.

© David Robbins Jeff Bezos showed off his modest 90s office workspace

While his lavish lifestyle now includes several million-dollar homes and even a $500 million superyacht, he started with modest roots. We look back at the billionaire's rented property in Seattle where he first launched Amazon as an online bookstore in 1995.

After quitting his job at a New York hedge fund in 1994, Jeff moved into a two-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom home in Bellevue. It sold for $1.5 million in 2019, according to Zillow, but is now worth up to $1.9 million to buy or $5,246 per month to rent – although Jeff's rental bills would have been much lower in the 90s.

© The Washington Post Jeff Bezos started his company, Amazon, in his garage in the Bellevue neighborhood near Seattle (pictured in 2013)

Rare photos share a peek inside Jeff's office space, although it's not clear if they were taken at the Seattle property. Jeff and his 11 employees moved out of his garage and into a nearby warehouse in 1996, but one snap dated 1999 reveals the businessman lounging on a red quilted seat in front of a wooden desk with several old computers.

A stack of CDs was placed on the floor which was covered with faded red carpets, while he held one up proudly to the camera. More computers could be seen in the background, alongside pinboards hanging on the yellow walls.

On the Amazon website, a shot of Jeff shows him studying something on his desk – which was reportedly created out of doors from Home Depot – with bookshelves behind him and an Amazon.com sign printed on the wall.

Plus, home footage taken by his father Miguel Bezos revealed similar desks, fax machines and whiteboards in a room with black and white flooring. Sharing the realities of his humble beginnings, he pointed out the extension chords running along the walls to offer more power to the room, which was not equipped for his work needs. Take a look at his tour...

WATCH: Jeff Bezos shares full tour inside his garage workspace

They all appear to show lived-in workspaces compared to the more industrial warehouse he later used. Another unearthed photo taken shows Jeff posing next to books stacked on metal shelving with neat labels underneath.

Built in 1954, Jeff's former home was remodeled in 2001 with a new roof and bathroom, and listing photos show the interiors now boast chalet-style wood-panelled ceilings, white walls and skylights flooding the space with lots of natural light.

© Paul Souders Jeff Bezos was pictured in what appears to be his Amazon warehouse in 1997

In 2019, listing agent Pat Sullivan told the Seattle Times that the historic garage is likely not a reflection of what it looked like when Jeff lived there following renovations.

Jeff recently discussed his emotional decision to leave Seattle with his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez. "Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said before revealing that his parents have been instrumental in his move to the southeast coast of America.

© Emma McIntyre The billionaire is relocating from Seattle to Miami with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez

"My parents have always been my biggest supporters," he added. "They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!). I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

However, that doesn't make leaving behind Seattle any easier, Jeff said. "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here.

"As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

