It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover reveals shock cancer diagnosis just months after Sophie Kinsella's passing

Colleen Hoover has opened up to fans about her shock cancer diagnosis. The author, who famously penned best-selling books It Ends With Us and Verity, revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for an unknown form of the disease.

In a post on Instagram, Colleen, 46, shared that she had attended her penultimate day of radiotherapy with a mirror selfie showing her wearing a hospital gown. She wrote: "Second to last day of radiation. I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

The writer lives with her husband and three sons in Saltillo, Texas. According to the NHS, radiotherapy is a treatment in which radiation is used to kill cancer cells, and it may be used in the early stages of cancer or after it has started to spread.

It comes after fellow author Sophie Kinsella passed away in December from a brain tumour at the age of just 55. The Confessions of A Shopaholic author, who left behind her husband and five children, had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease in 2022.

© @colleenhoover / Instagram The famous author shared that she had been undergoing radiotherapy

At the weekend, Colleen wrote on Facebook more details about the cause of her cancer, which she has not revealed specifics of. "I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes," she shared.

"It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones. This means it was more than likely environmental/ lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress.

© Getty Images Sophie Kinsella passed away from brain cancer aged 55 in December

"I’m happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right. If you see me at the gym, don’t even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I’m probably real mad about it."

In October, Colleen had to pull out of promoting the film adaptation for her book, Regretting You, due to surgery. The author said in a post on Instagram that she was "super bummed" and "so sad to miss this movie release and premiere, but so grateful to all the actors and the team who put this together".

The film adaptation of Verity, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, is due to be released later this year. Similarly, the movie version of another of her titles, Reminders of Him, will also be hitting cinemas in 2026.