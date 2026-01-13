Jonathan Ross' wife Jane Goldman looks unrecognisable in family holiday photo after weight loss

Jonathan Ross' wife Jane Godman seems to have undergone a dramatic transformation after her daughter shared a sweet holiday photo. The film producer appeared significantly leaner in the happy family snap.

Jane, 55, could be seen looking slimmer as she posed alongside her husband Jonathan, 65, and their daughter Honey, 28, at what appeared to be a Japanese market. The mother-of-three dressed comfy in a hoodie and T-Shirt as she tucked into the tasty-looking snack.

It is unclear exactly when the photo shared to Instagram was taken, since Honey seemed to indicate it was a throwback snap from last year. Captioning the post, which has received more than 1,400 'likes', she wrote: "Still processing 2025."

Jane made a rare public appearance back in November on the red carpet at The Running Man premiere in London. She posed alongside her husband in a floral dress with cut-out detailing.

In addition to youngest child Honey, they are parents to daughter Betty, 34, and 31-year-old son Harvey. Their older two children have both decided to pursue careers out of the spotlight, unlike their screenwriter and podcaster sibling.

Jonathan and Jane married in 1988. They met at a showbiz event when she was a 16-year-old budding journalist and he was at the start of his career as a talk show host.

Speaking previously to The Times in 2012 about their first encounter, Jane said: "I met Jonathan at some sort of promotional event. He'd just started his show, The Last Resort. He'd only been doing it for two weeks, I think.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Jane attended the premiere of The Running Man in London in November alongside husband Jonathan

"I can't remember what we talked about. I wish I could. Honey's always asking me that, but I really can't remember. I think I invited him to some other thing, hoping to see him again. Maybe I was less socially awkward back then."

As well as producing, Jane has also worked as a screenwriter. She co-wrote the Kingsman: The Secret Service and X Men: First Class, and penned solo the screenplay for The Woman In Black.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Honey, a screenwriter and podcaster, has built a name for herself as a body image activist

Jane's weight loss comes as her daughter Honey made a name for herself as an activist for better body image. Back in 2019, she told Dazed: "I think about the amount of time I used to waste thinking about my appearance, how I wasn’t worthy of love and respect – and now how liberated I feel that I can just exist in my body without giving a [expletive] what people think."

Honey added: "When I think about my relationship with my body growing up, my heart truly breaks for my past self. I put her through so much [expletive], crash diets, cruel words and even occasionally self-harm. I just want to hold teenage me and tell her that she deserves the world. But I try and think about it now that I’m correcting the mistakes my past-self made and treating my body with kindness."