Jonathan Ross' daughter and wife could be twins as they step out in London

Jonathan Ross and Jane Goodman are doting parents to three children, and on Friday, Jane and daughter Honey headed into London for a spot of lunch.

In photos shared by the MailOnline, the pair resembled twins as they both sported fiery-orange hair as they braved the winds of Storm Eunice to enjoy some crepes in north London. Although they both rocked the same colour, both opted to go for different styles, with Jane wearing hers in pigtails, while Honey had tied hers up at the back.

And both ladies looked very glamorous as they wrapped up warm during their impromptu outing.

Jane styled out a black shirt and leggings, topping the ensemble off with a striking red cardigan that featured a bold pattern.

Meanwhile Honey opted to go for a pair of black baggy trousers and chunky boots. She also rocked a red and white shearling jacket and a blue crop top from Fiorucci.

Jonathan and Jane shares three children, with Honey being the youngest of the trio at 24-years-old. The pair are also parents to daughter Betty, 30, and son Harvey, 27.

Betty sadly suffers from the illness fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue all over the body.

The Jonathan Ross Show host shared the news on Good Morning Britain last year, as he explained that the family had made the decision to postpone their annual Halloween party because of Betty's illness.

Betty suffers from fibromyalgia

And last week he shared an update on her condition, and revealed that she was sadly still "bedridden" from it.

Appearing on Loose Women, Jonathan said when asked about Betty's wellbeing: "My daughter is still unwell at the moment and is bedridden. It is difficult."

Trying to remain "optimistic" about her condition, the 60-year-old added: "There isn't a cure as such or quick fix. I'm a very optimistic person. There are so many people going through so much worse and she's not dying. We are lucky. We know she is safe."

In typical Jonathan fashion, he cheekily added: "I wish I didn't have to look after her dog though. He's a right weirdo."

