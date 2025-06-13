Paddy McGuinness's bachelor pad as he ditches £6.5m marital home

Paddy McGuinness gave his fans a rare look into his bachelor pad, following his separation from his ex-wife Christine last year.

In a promotional video shared to Instagram, the TV personality appeared alongside Vernon Kay, sharing the news that they would be joining Celebrity Gogglebox this week.

The reel showed the Bolton-native pair reuniting for a joint appearance together on the show. See the video above for a glimpse inside…

Paddy and Christine's separation

The pair were married for 11 years, before separating in July 2022, sharing a joint statement to announce the news.

It read: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but with the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we [made] the difficult decision to separate but our main focus was and as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children."

The pair continued to live together, until Paddy listed their former marital home for sale in April, with an asking price of £6.5 million, according to MailOnline.

The TV couple's family life

Paddy and Christine married on 4 June 2011, after three years of dating, and went on to have three children.

Though they are no longer together, they continued to live in a family and co-parent, while they raise 11-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, and eight-year-old Felicity.

Paddy and Christine have been incredibly open about raising their three children, who have all been diagnosed with autism, a neurological condition that means one's brain works differently to neurotypical people and can impact how they interact with the world.

Before separating, they released an informative documentary with the BBC, titled Our Family and Autism, which detailed their journey with the three diagnoses.

When the programme aired, the McGuinnesses were inundated with praise from viewers and fans online, who admired the use of their platform to raise awareness, destigmatise and make an attempt to create a stronger understanding of autism in the general public.

In 2021, after her three children were diagnosed, Christine herself revealed that she had received an autism diagnosis at age 33.