Paddy McGuinness and ex-wife Christine's 3 'totally unique' children they co-parent despite 'challenges'

Paddy McGuinness has been participating in this year's Children In Need in the most impressive way.

The Top Gear presenter, 51, has undertaken a mammoth bike ride from Wales to Scotland to raise vital funds and awareness for the charity that aims to help kids and young people who are most vulnerable.

Paddy himself is a proud dad of three children, so it's not surprising that the TV star is keen to use his platform to help others out. So far, the radio star has raised more than £6 million but the final amount is set to be revealed during Friday's live broadcast.

© John Phillips Paddy McGuinness and Christine Martin attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England

Away from his career and charity endeavours, Paddy and his ex-wife Christine have had their own struggles in their family.

The former couple made the "difficult decision" to end their 11-year marriage in 2022 but have continued to live together while they raise their 11-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, and eight-year-old daughter, Felicity.

Paddy and Christine, though no longer a couple, have put their family first by co-parenting harmoniously and they have been extremely open about how their three children have all been diagnosed with autism.

Find out more about Paddy and Christine's family below…

Paddy and Christine's children and their journey with autism

Paddy and Christine have been admirably open and honest about all three of their children being diagnosed with autism.

Autism is a neurological condition which means your brain works differently to neurotypical people and can impact how you interact with the world.

© Instagram Christine with her daughter

Before their split, they released an informative documentary on the BBC, Our Family And Autism, detailing how they coped with the three diagnoses.

The synopsis explained: "Paddy struggled with the initial diagnosis and what it meant for his family's future. Christine accepted the children's diagnoses more quickly than Paddy. She tells us how she sees herself in her kids and threw herself into supporting the children, while Paddy focused on his work and providing for his family in the best way he knew."

At the time of airing, Paddy and Christine's film received enormous praise from viewers and fans online who admired how they were raising awareness, breaking stigmas and putting a stronger understanding of the condition into the public sphere.

© Instagram The former couple continue to co-parent their children

Christine shared Penelope and Leo's diagnosis publicly on their fourth birthday. She wrote on Instagram in part: "You are conquering your daily challenges, and I'm here to hold your hand when you're dealing with sensory overload, the quietest room sounds like a big brass band.

"I love you unconditionally, and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism. Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, Mummy."

In 2020, Christine confirmed during an appearance on Loose Women that Felicity had also been diagnosed with autism and that she had found it a "relief" to have the formal diagnosis.

© Instagram Christine and Paddy's three children

"The first time around with the twins, it was a shock, we didn't know anything about it. All we knew then was that they would have trouble through life and things would be a little harder for them.

"It's different now, we were actually prepared for the third one as we saw the signs, we were more prepared this time."

A year later, Christine herself received her autism diagnosis at age 33. The mother-of-three said at the time that the diagnosis "explained a lot". Christine then bravely fronted her own BBC documentary named Unmasking My Autism, in which she went on a "heartfelt journey of self-discovery" while also meeting with other women who, like her, had been "ignored by science and society."

© Instagram Christine prefers to shield her kids from the spotlight

Who is Paddy McGuinness' ex-wife Christine and why did they split?

Paddy was married to model and reality TV star Christine, 36, for 11 years before they split. Christine started her modelling career by winning two beauty pageants in her teenage years; she was named Miss Commonwealth and also Miss Liverpool at the tender age of 18. She met Paddy at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament when she was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket.

In later years, she became known for her appearances on reality show, The Real Housewives of Cheshire. The couple married on 4 June 2011 at Thornton Manor in the Wirral after dating for three years.

However, in July 2022, they shared a statement announcing their split: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but with the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we [made] the difficult decision to separate but our main focus was and as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children."

Paddy and Christine's comments on dating and co-parenting

Given their unique living situation, many might be wondering about how the now-single Paddy and Christine are navigating their respective love lives post-split.

It turns out that the former couple have managed to amicably work out a system. Christine told Best Magazine that they have a "no-talk policy" when it comes to who they're dating unless it involves the children.

Christine and Paddy announced their split in 2022

"We don't discuss it an awful lot, as we're trying to be respectful to each other," she said, before stating that she was exploring a connection with someone new, though kept the details private.

Paddy, meanwhile, told The Mirror earlier this year that he had been on a few dates but was happily single, explaining: "If someone didn't know our situation and came to our house and spent the day with us, they would not have a clue [that we aren't together].

"We get on well, we live together and co-parent. We get the lawyers back and forth but that's separate. If Christine met someone else, I'd be supportive. For now, we're happy with how things are, living together and helping each other balance work and kids."