Christine McGuinness talks dating following shock Paddy McGuinness split

Christine McGuinness has shared a candid glimpse inside her dating life, just months after splitting from her ex, Paddy McGuinness.

In a recent interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the former beauty queen, 34, explained how she's "open" to dating this year after calling it quits with her former husband of 11 years, Paddy.

On the subject of finding love in 2023, Christine said: "I'm open to it this year, but I've got time, we'll see what happens. It's not really something that I've got on my radar."

And since embracing singledom, Christine has been on the receiving end of several flirty messages from mystery celebrities. "It's been quite fascinating really, I won't name any names of the celebrities, it shocked me," she said.

The couple tied the knot in 2011

The TV star continued: "They kinda drop in like: 'Hey, do you wanna go out?' I don't reply, I'm not interested - I'm not there for that, and if you're messaging me through Instagram, that's not how I wanna meet somebody."

Christine's candid confession comes after Christine and Paddy separated in July 2022. At the time, the duo publicly announced their split on Instagram via a joint statement.

Christine is open to the idea of dating

Sharing their news, the former lovebirds penned: "A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

Christine and Paddy share three children together

Despite going their separate ways, Christine and Paddy still live together with their three children, twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and daughter Felicity, seven.

Touching on family life post-split, the devoted mother told The Mirror: "We don't want any dramatic changes overnight so it's going to be a slow process moving forward, we don't really know what the future holds."

