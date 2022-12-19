Christine and Paddy McGuinness enjoy first family holiday together since split The family spent some time away

Christine and Paddy McGuinness reunited over the weekend as they stepped out to enjoy their first family getaway since separating earlier this year.

MORE: Paddy McGuinness melts hearts with family post following shock split from wife Christine

The former couple put on a united front as they made the most of their magical weekend away with eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and five-year-old Felicity.

WATCH: Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine shares tour inside ultra-modern home

Loading the player...

Over on Instagram, Christine and Paddy shared a glimpse inside their Christmas getaway complete with woodland walks, festive light displays and visits to Santa's grotto.

Exclusive: Christine McGuinness reveals autism struggle

MORE: Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine 'broke down in floods of tears' following health diagnosis

Alongside a heartwarming montage of clips, Christine penned: "I'm on the good list. Back home from a lovely little Christmas mini break. The kiddies done amazing. Special memories made forever."

Christine took to social media

In a separate post, Top Gear presenter Paddy shared a photo of himself similarly posing inside Santa's festive grotto. Beneath the snap he noted: "Great to see Father Christmas yesterday. I asked for… Peace on Earth. An end to all disease. Cure for baldness. Not necessarily in that order."

Fans raced to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "That looks stunning," whilst a second remarked: "Looks beautiful all lit up, making memories to treasure."

"Looking absolutely radiant and happy," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "You look amazing. You're such an amazing mum making memories for your beautiful children."

The former couple enjoyed a festive trip

Paddy and Christine's rural retreat comes after the couple announced their separation in July this year after 11 years of marriage. Despite going their separate ways, the doting parents continue to co-parent their three children at their Cheshire mansion.

At the time, the duo shared a joint statement which read: "A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make, but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

Paddy and Christine share three children together

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

In a bid to create a sense of normality for their three young children, Paddy and Christine will spend Christmas together this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.