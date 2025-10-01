Eric Stonestreet was 'snubbed' out of a Modern Family reunion

Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet felt he was snubbed out of a reunion with his former cast mates. The 54-year-old actor who played Cameron Tucker on the hit ABC sitcom jokingly jabbed at his onscreen husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, on Instagram. Jesse posted a photo with other Modern Family stars Julie Bowen and Ed O'Neill, with the caption "The Pritchetts Sept 27 2025." Eric quickly commented on the post: "Why am I not there!? Did I snub you!? Did you snub me!?" Fans loved the actor's joke, which received over 36k likes.

Eric also mentioned the many other Modern Family actors who were missing from the reunion shot. He wrote: "Where is Sofia? Where is Ty? Did he die again!? Where is [Ariel]? Sarah! Rico!? Nolan!?! Aubrey?! Is there drama behind the scenes? Are you all fighting!? Do you hate each other now?"

Modern Family wrapped in 2020 after premiering over a decade earlier. Eric of course played Cam, who was married to Mitchell – played by Jesse. During the show's run, it received 85 Emmy nominations and 22 wins, with Eric winning two for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Since the show ended five years ago, fans have begged for a proper reunion.

© Instagram Jesse, Julie and Ed reuniting on Instagram

One fan commented on Jesse's Instagram: "I feel like if we had new Modern Family episodes life would be better and the world a little bit happier." Another wrote: "Can you guys pleeeeaaasssee do a reunion season? Just like 12 episodes??? Or maybe a movie? Miss you all!" Those two comments received a combined 4,000 likes.

© Getty Images Modern Family cast members onstage at the SAG awards in 2024

In 2023, the Modern Family cast reunited for a WhatsApp commercial. Eric, Julie, Jesse, and Ty Burrell reprised their roles. The foursome look at a photo sent by Haley – played by Sarah Hyland – when Mitchell learns he's been left out of the group chat. "I…can't believe you cut me out," Mitchell says. Cameron responds: "We may have cut you out from here," he says, pointing to his phone before moving his hand to his chest. "Never from here!"

© Instagram Eric and Lindsay on their wedding day

But, the cast has not reunited for another season of the hit sitcom. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Jesse said he invited Ty to present an award with him, Ed, Sofia, Eric, and Julia at the SAG Awards. When Ty wasn't able to make it, the others " posed with a photo of [him]... and then the internet thought he was dead.”

Since Modern Family wrapped in 2020, the cast has been very busy. Last month, Eric married his longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer in a small ceremony at their home in Kansas City. Sarah Hyland also married in the years after Modern Family. In 2022, the actress tied the knot with reality TV host Wells Adams.

© Instagram Sofia said she 'wanted to change' for role in Griselda

Jesse headed to Broadway in 2021 in the play Take Me Out. The actor even won a Tony Award for his work. Sofia received critical success for her work in the Netflix dramatic series Griselda, for which the actress was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe. And through it all, the former cast members support each other's careers and personal lives.