Faye Dunaway's stunning then-and-now photos as she celebrates 85th birthday – see her transformation

Her career exploded thanks to a starring role in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde alongside Warren Beatty. She beat out stars like Natalie Wood and Jane Fonda for the famous part.

"It put me firmly in the ranks of actresses that would do work that was art. There are those who elevate the craft of acting to the art of acting, and now I would be among them," she wrote in her 1995 memoir Looking For Gatsby: My Life.

"I was the golden girl at that time. One of those women who was going to be nominated year after year for an Oscar and would win at least one. The movie established the quality of my work…it would also turn me into a star." The film earned 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Actress.