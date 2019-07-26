Faye Dunaway fired from Broadway play due to behaviour backstage Faye has yet to speak out about the situation

Faye Dunaway, who is best known for her role in Bonnie and Clyde, has been fired from a one-woman show on Broadway, Tea at Five. The 78-year-old was due to play Katharine Hepburn as she recovered from a car crash before being removed from the production. A statement was released regarding the decision which read: "The producers of Tea at Five announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway. Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn."

Faye has yet to open up about the play

According to the New York Post, Faye was fired from the production after reportedly having an altercation with a member of the crew, and being difficult to work with. This isn't the first time the actress has been complained about, with Bette Davis saying that she was "totally impossible".

Faye is best known for her role in Bonnie and Clyde

Paul Pearson, who is Faye's UK theatrical agent, told the Telegraph that while he didn't know anything about the allegations, "with certain artists there is always more drama off stage than on, which is unfortunate". Meanwhile, her US agent Tony Cloer said that he had "discontinued" working with Faye since April. Faye previously opened up about her work ethic in her autobiography, explaining: "The fact is a man can be difficult and people applaud him for trying to do a superior job. People say, 'Well gosh, he's got a lot of guts. He's a real man.' And a woman can try to get it right and she's 'a pain in the ass'. It's my nature to do really good jobs, and I would never have been successful if I hadn't."

