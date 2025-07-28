Chicest celebrity weddings of 2025: Charli XCX, Madeleine White and more

As summer rolls in, our feeds begin to bloom with tulle, veils, and peonies – that’s right, wedding season has officially arrived. Few things feel as lavish as the star-studded celebrations of the rich and famous: couture gowns sweeping down the aisle, breathtaking private venues, and towering tiered cakes that look almost too good to eat.

While these extravagant affairs come with jaw-dropping price tags, they serve as the ultimate source of inspiration – whether you're newly engaged or, like many of us, happily single and critiquing dresses from the comfort of the couch, secretly dreaming of your own fairytale moment someday. Because let’s face it, that childhood fantasy never really leaves us.

2025 has ushered in the era of the modern, fashion-forward bride – bold, indulgent, and unapologetically extravagant. She’s not just walking down the aisle; she’s making a statement. With their weddings splashed across social media, today’s celebrity brides are rewriting the rulebook. Forget "something old" or "something borrowed" – these women are breaking free from tradition, and the result is utterly chic.

Whether you're planning your own big day or simply love swooning over stunning wedding moments, we've rounded up the most elegant celebrity weddings of 2025.

Chicest celebrity weddings of 2025:

© Getty Images Eve Jobs and Harry Charles A breathtaking 30-foot floral archway, crafted from beech trees and vibrant red roses, framed the entrance of St. Michael and All Angels Church, setting the tone for a truly opulent celebration. Under the creative direction of renowned wedding planner Stanlee Gatti, the altar was illuminated by 101 flickering candles, while £15,000 Persian rugs lined the aisle with intricate detail. Estelle Manor provided the stunning backdrop for the couple’s wedding portraits. The festivities continued with a rose-adorned wedding cake complemented by reception tables dressed in multicoloured candles and rainbow-hued floral arrangements.

© TikTok Charli XCX and George Daniel Charli XCX traded in her signature Brat-pop aesthetic for one day only to marry The 1975 drummer George Daniel in an East London ceremony this July. In a refreshing twist, the singer opted for a surprisingly classic look – the Nova Cora mini dress by Vivienne Westwood. The corseted, off-the-shoulder dress was styled with a simple veil, a white pair of Jimmy Choo Amita heels, and black sunglasses – effortlessly blending tradition with her trademark edge.

© Patrick Sawaya Celio Saab and Zein Qutami Celio Saab, the son of Lebanese designer Elie Saab, married Zein Qutami in Lebanon with a three-day sartorial extravaganza. The bride wore two custom-designed dresses from Elie Saab. The first was a floor-length, long-sleeved gown which featured a fitted bodice and an extended train. The fairytale gown was embellished with intricate silver detailing. The second dress was in a champagne hue and boasted a plunging neckline with metallic embroidery. The couple hosted a pre-wedding party at Faqra, a Lebanese ski resort, while the big day included a ten-tiered wedding cake and a magical forested venue.

© Getty Images Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Lauren Sánchez looked ethereal on the big day in a mermaid gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The wedding dress featured a high-neck and corseted silhouette crafted from hand-appliquéd Italian lace. Inspired by Sophia Loren's dress in the 1989 film Houseboat, the bodice was adorned with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons while the look was completed with a tulle-and-lace veil. The former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife tied the knot on June 27 on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church nestled within the island’s renowned gardens, far from public view. The journalist also wore a stunning sweetheart neck, corseted gown inspired by the Rita Hayworth film Gilda for her wedding dinner. She later slipped into a cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta that featured 600 yards of hand-sewn chain and 175,000 crystals for the after-party.

© GC Images Mel B and Rory McPhee Mel B married her hairstylist Rory McPhee at St. Paul's Cathedral this summer. Conducted by the Dean of St Paul’s, Reverend Andrew Tremlett, the ceremony took place in the OBE Chapel in the crypt of the cathedral. For the ceremony, Scary Spice traded her signature leopard print for a bespoke gown by wedding dress designer Josephine Scott. The georgette crepe gown boasted a sculpted corset bodice layered with a sheer illusion detachable jacket that was adorned with pearl embellishments. The cathedral-length veil featured scattered pearl embroidery and the look was completed with a sweeping train for an added touch of drama.

© Instagram Brody Jenner and Tiarah Blanco Brody Jenner and Tiarah Blanco tied the knot at their private six-acre home in Malibu with an intimate ceremony. The big day was adorned with sweet honey-themed accents — a heartfelt ode to the couple’s daughter. Tiarah donned a semi-sheer tulle wedding dress from WONÁ that was adorned with floral embellishments. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, and tulle embroidered sleeves.



Cat Harding and Jorginho The ultimate WAG wedding unfolded as Arsenal footballer Jorginho tied the knot with The Voice UK star Cat Harding at the stunning Villa Erba, nestled on the picturesque shores of Italy’s Lake Como. Cat looked ethereal in an Italian ivory lace bridal gown by luxury fashion house Berta. The garment featured a structured corset bodice and a dramatic long train. Cat paired the gown with matching lace gloves, a romantic lace-edged veil, and white satin Jimmy Choo pumps embellished with pearls. The bride carried a bouquet of ivory peonies as she graced down the aisle to a string quartet playing Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

© DAVE BENETT AND DANNY CRAVEN DJ Fat Tony and Stavros Agapiou Wedding suits now rival bridal gowns in opulence – a fact made clear at DJ Fat Tony and Stavros Agapiou’s lavish nuptials at London’s Limelight. The grooms wore custom Dior Homme suits – Tony's in black, Stavros' in white – designed by their friend, the brand's former artistic director Kim Jones.



© Getty Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes recited their vows in front of 135 guests at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara in May. The couple collaborated with renowned wedding planner Mindy Weiss for their celebratory weekend. For the ceremony, Demi wore a pearl white Vivienne Westwood dress that featured a corset waist and a bold draped neckline and Jordan donned a sleek Saint Laurent suit. During the reception, the singer slipped into Vivienne Westwood ivory silk satin column dress adorned with a draped corset top. Tents were decorated with florals from Celio’s Designs and the party started with a custom mocktail bar created by Mixology by Melissa.

© Instagram Madeleine White and Andrew Fedyk TikTok creator Madeleine White may have misplaced her passport ahead of her bachelorette party, but when it came to the big day, every detail was nothing short of perfect. The couple married in Santorini, Greece, with Madeline looking ethereal in a Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 bridal gown. The Dutch fashion house customised the design with 40 hand-appliquéd butterflies for the ceremony held at the Cavo Ventus villa overlooking the Aegean Sea. Madeline traded the gown for a playful backless halter dress by Berta for the sunset cocktail party. Wedding planners Samkoma World and florist Bloom de Fleur transformed the villa's stone balcony into a Grecian garden.

© Variety via Getty Images Madeline Brewer and Jack Thompson-Roylance Madeline Brewer and Jack Thompson-Roylance's nuptials were inspired by English wildflowers as they tied the knot in the British countryside surrounded by colourful ribbons – a motif taken from Glastonbury Festival’s iconic Ribbon Tower. The Handmaid's Tale star wore a 2005 strapless Vera Wang Luxe gown sourced from Happy Isles, a vintage bridal shop with locations in New York City and Los Angeles. Tables were adorned with hand-painted candles and flowing ribbons, while the couple’s signature cocktails paid homage to quotes from their favourite David Lynch films.

© Instagram Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas married Brianna Ruffalo, a meteorologist on ABC7 Los Angeles, inside the Vatican. Brianna wore a lace, corseted dress, and carried a matching umbrella to beat the Italian summer heat.



© Instagram Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen exchanged vows in the lush gardens of the San Ysidro Ranch beneath a black-trimmed ivory canopy and surrounded by towering pillars of blooming white roses. For the ceremony, Hailee stunned in a bespoke Tamara Ralph double satin corseted gown. The dress featured a draped back skirt and was paired with semi-sheer white long gloves and a crystal-embellished rose. The star's white veil was crafted from French Chantilly lace.

© Getty Images Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer wed in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Easter Sunday. Kristen opted for a grey button-up sweater top and skirt set while Dylan wore a semi-sheer white blouse and silky ivory skirt.

© Getty Images Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis The lavish wedding of Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis was located at Cap Estel in Èze in the South of France. Lola's Alain Paul dress was handmade in Paris composed of 60 metres total of six different custom laces. Kid teamed up with Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent, to create a double-breasted black suit in grain de poudre that featured a sateen lapels. The hotel was transformed into a speakeasy adorned with red and pink velvets.



© James Whatling Lady Violet Manners and Viscount William Garnock Lady Violet Manners and Viscount William Garnock married at the bride's family home of Belvoir Castle, with the celebrations organised by Peter Laird. The bride wore a custom high-neck Phillipa Lepley gown crafted from ivory satin and tulle. The garment featured intricate celestial and floral embroidery and alluded to the style of Violet’s great-grandmother Margaret, the Duchess of Argyll.