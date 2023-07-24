Penny Lancaster is a sunkissed vision in glamorous beach dress

Rod Stewart's wife is enjoying a family holiday with her sons Aiden and Alistair

Penny Lancaster is living her best life on holiday with her husband Rod Stewart and their sons Aiden, 12, and Alistair, 17 – and the latest snap from her travels might be her best yet.

The 52-year-old presenter looked absolutely amazing as she posed for a sunset beach photograph taken by the seafront in Marbella. Loose Women favourite Penny modelled a flattering black dress emblazoned with red flowers, featuring a low-cut neckline and a subtle side split.

Posing with one hand cupping her chin as she perched against a wall, Penny gave her youngest son Aiden a shout-out for the photo credit.

The star's Instagram followers were rather taken with the shot, with one penning, "A beautiful photo of your beautiful Mum, Aiden - well taken!," and another saying, " I always love seeing the photos from your family vacations!"

© Instagram Penny Lancaster has been living her best life in Marbella and looked stunning in her latest photograph

Dozens of other fans branded Penny's sunkissed snap "beautiful" and declared Rod to be a lucky man.

We have to say, Penny's holiday wardrobe is always impeccable. A few days earlier, the blonde donned a flirty pink mini dress with on-trend puff sleeves, a square neckline, and a figure-skimming empire line fit.

© Instagram Penny recently modelled a pink, puff-sleeved dress during her travels

She looked effortlessly beautiful in her beachside get-up, teaming the look with metallic strappy sandals.

Penny has been touring around Spain with her husband Rod with other members of their blended family joining along the way, including his daughter Ruby, the singer's only child with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

Rod and Penny have been jetting around Europe with their blended family

He is also a father to Kimberly and Sean, whom he shares with ex-wife Alana Stewart, as well as Renee and Liam, whom he shares with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

His eldest daughter Sarah Streeter was originally put up for adoption, but the pair have since reconciled and now have a strong relationship.

© Instagram The couple have been married since 2007

Proving just how close of a bond the famous family has, Penny recently shared a photograph of Rod's youngest grandchildren.

The mum-of-two, who married the rockstar in 2007 in a fairytale wedding covered by HELLO!, posted an image of the two newborns lying next to each other on a pillow. So cute!

© Instagram Penny Lancaster with her 12-year-old son Aiden

Penny captioned the sweet image: "Best friends [shaking hands emoji]. First cousins. Only three days apart". She then tagged the children's respective parents, Rod's son Liam and his daughter Ruby.