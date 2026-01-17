Aryna Sabalenka turns heads as she jets in for the Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka made a confident entrance into Melbourne for the Australian Open, arriving with the kind of presence that instantly commands attention – on and off the court. Fresh from long-haul travel, the world No.1 looked polished and poised as she touched down, proving once again that her dominance isn't limited to centre court.

© MIKE TARR Ayrna jets into Melbourne for the Australian Open

Dressed in a sleek, satin halter-style top paired with tailored black trousers, Aryna struck a balance between elegance and ease. Her hair was pulled back neatly, her makeup fresh and glowing, and her accessories kept minimal – a look that felt modern, powerful and entirely in step with her reputation as one of tennis's most formidable competitors. It was a reminder that while her game is built on brute strength and precision, her personal style leans quietly refined.

© Getty Images Aryna during a practice session on January 14, 2026

The Belarusian star arrives in Melbourne chasing another deep run at a tournament where she has already cemented her legacy. A two-time Australian Open champion and consistent force at Grand Slams, Aryna has become known for her fearless baseline game, thunderous serves and steely mental toughness – qualities that have helped propel her to the top of the women's rankings. As one of the most watched players of the tournament, expectations are high, but if recent form is any indication, she's more than ready to meet them.

© Getty Images Aryna takes a break during a practice session

Away from tennis, Aryna has grown increasingly comfortable in the spotlight, offering fans glimpses of her life beyond the court, including her close-knit circle, sense of humour and relationship with Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis. That balance – intensity when it counts, ease when it doesn't – has become part of her appeal.

© MIKE TARR Aryna arrived in style for the Australian Open

Her arrival also coincides with a new global partnership with Emirates, who recently announced Aryna as their first tennis ambassador – a collaboration revealed as she returned to Melbourne for the tournament.

© Instagram Aryna with her muscle bound beau

"In tennis, every little detail counts," she said. "Travelling in world-class comfort with Emirates has been key to my preparation. I feel ready to make 2026 another year to remember." On court, Aryna looked every bit the reigning world No.1 as she stepped out for a practice session at Melbourne Park on January 16.

© Instagram Aryna on holiday in Brazil in 2025

As the Australian Open gets underway, all eyes will once again be on Aryna – not just for how she looks arriving in town, but for how she performs when it matters most.