Sailor Brinkley's itsy-bitsy bikini photos could be Christie Brinkley in throwbacks

Sailor Brinkley left fans seeing double when she posted a series of new swimsuit photos looking just like her mom, Christie Brinkley, 71.

The model posed on the beach in a tiny, blue string bikini that showed off her tanned and toned physique.

In one image, she was in tropical lush surroundings while in another she was standing on her tiptoes astride a bike.

Sailor looked stunning Beach babe Her long blonde hair was worn loose as she looked over her shoulder with a smile. Sailor added several more photos of herself in a variety of two-piece swimwear and was immediately inundated with kind comments.

Gorgeous She was branded "gorgeous," with fans appreciating her natural, make-up free appearance, while many commented on the resemblance to her famous mom.

She modeled a green bikini too Bold and bright There's no denying the mother-daughter duo have the same striking bone structure and glowing complexion.

© Instagram She's no stranger to swimsuit selfies Model career Sailor regularly shares photos of herself in swimwear.

Sailor looked like Christie's mini-me duing a recent appearance in New York where they spoke to HELLO! about their special bond.

The pair were all smiles at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City and looked very similar despite their 44-year age gap.

© Getty Images Christie in a swimsuit in National Lampoons Vacation

When asked what her favorite trait of Sailor's was, Christie revealed that she adored singing with her daughter.

"I love if I start to sing she'll join in with me…Sailor, take it away," she joked, as she launched into the song "There's No Business Like Show Business".

"I love how delusional she is. It's so nice," Sailor quipped, laughing at her mom's antics. Christie also shared the secret to her ageless beauty with HELLO!, revealing that it all came down to her diet. "I have to say, I think everybody should become a vegan right now. Seriously, I'm a lifelong vegetarian….I've been a vegan for about a year, and, but I never eat meat or any of that," she explained.

"And seriously, it could save the planet if we would all do it together, and you end up benefiting because it's so great for your health to eat the rainbow of, you know, fruits and vegetables."

© Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock They love to coordinate their outfits

She added that it was important to maintain curiosity about life at every age. "I think to always remain curious is extremely youthful…it's good for your mind, it's good for your energy," Christie said. "Also I think to say yes, you know, this is my era of yes, and I'm trying to say yes more often and just do it."

Sailor is following in Christie's footsteps and pursuing a modeling career, which has taken off in recent years. The blonde beauty has appeared in Sports Illustrated and Vogue, and even walked the runway with her mom for the Elie Tahari show during New York Fashion Week in 2019.