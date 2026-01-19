Sailor Brinkley's itsy-bitsy bikini photos could be Christie Brinkley in throwbacks

Sailor Brinkley left fans seeing double when she posted a series of new swimsuit photos looking just like her mom, Christie Brinkley, 71.
The model posed on the beach in a tiny, blue string bikini that showed off her tanned and toned physique.
In one image, she was in tropical lush surroundings while in another she was standing on her tiptoes astride a bike.
Sailor looked like Christie's mini-me duing a recent appearance in New York where they spoke to HELLO! about their special bond.
The pair were all smiles at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City and looked very similar despite their 44-year age gap.
When asked what her favorite trait of Sailor's was, Christie revealed that she adored singing with her daughter.
"I love if I start to sing she'll join in with me…Sailor, take it away," she joked, as she launched into the song "There's No Business Like Show Business".
"I love how delusional she is. It's so nice," Sailor quipped, laughing at her mom's antics. Christie also shared the secret to her ageless beauty with HELLO!, revealing that it all came down to her diet. "I have to say, I think everybody should become a vegan right now. Seriously, I'm a lifelong vegetarian….I've been a vegan for about a year, and, but I never eat meat or any of that," she explained.
"And seriously, it could save the planet if we would all do it together, and you end up benefiting because it's so great for your health to eat the rainbow of, you know, fruits and vegetables."
She added that it was important to maintain curiosity about life at every age. "I think to always remain curious is extremely youthful…it's good for your mind, it's good for your energy," Christie said. "Also I think to say yes, you know, this is my era of yes, and I'm trying to say yes more often and just do it."
Sailor is following in Christie's footsteps and pursuing a modeling career, which has taken off in recent years. The blonde beauty has appeared in Sports Illustrated and Vogue, and even walked the runway with her mom for the Elie Tahari show during New York Fashion Week in 2019.