Christie Brinkley models string bikini and micro shorts at 71: 'Hot bod alert'

Beach life suits Christie Brinkley who shared a snapshot of her sun-filled life on Instagram, and managed to send fans into a frenzy.

The 71-year-old took to social media with a series of photos of herself posing in a mirror in her Turks & Caicos home.

She modeled a string bikini top and black hot pants as she attempted to draw attention to the spectacular mirror adorned with sea shells.

© Instagram/Christie Brinkley Christie was showing off her mirror inside her spectacular home

Her fun, pun-filled caption read: "I shell attempt to distract you from the important news you sea on Insta then I’ll clam up and you can scallop back to the more pressing issues of the day. PS I made this over the 20 + years we’ve been here in Turks&Caicos from things I find on the beach."

Fans loved her creative side but also couldn't get over how amazing she looked.

Christie appeared tanned and toned in her ab-baring ensemble, which she'd paired with her long hair worn loose around her shoulders.

Debbie Gibson branded her "a timeless goddess," and her daughter, Sailor, quipped: "Hot bod alert."

Christie's social media followers called her "gorgeous," and a "role model," and inundated her with compliments.

She previously opened up in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in which she spoke about how she stays in shape.

"I like to exercise so I am always able to move and go with the flow, and I like to eat foods that are healthy so I am fueling my body and I must say, usually I am the one still going when people younger than me are fading!"

Not that she doesn't treat herself from time to time. Christie has her range of wine under her Bellissima brand which features the hugely popular zero sugar, vegan, and certified organic Prosecco.

Christie knows how to wow

"Organic really is so much better for your body and your planet, and people have learned over the last few years it's better for your health to reduce sugar intake, so we've made our entire range of new, still wines also sugar free," Christie explained.

"I try to fit Prosecco in whenever I can - when people drop by the first thing I do is pop a cork, it makes a normal day into a special day. Whenever I hear that sound you have to do a 'woohoo!' I like to say it's like an exclamation point on your day."