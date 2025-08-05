Christie Brinkley teams up with daughter for shocking dating experiment

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sailor Brinkley Cook and Christie Brinkley

She is a mom to Alexa, Sailor and Jack

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Christie Brinkley unwittingly participated in her daughter's dating app experiment recently, and the pair came to an unfortunate realization about the state of modern romance as a result. 

The 71-year-old joined Kristin Davis on her Are You A Charlotte? podcast to discuss all about her love life on August 4, and revealed the "mischievous" experiment that her youngest child Sailor conducted without her knowledge.

21st-century dating

Christie Brinkley poses with her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook
Sailor conducted a dating experiment for her mom

During their discussion, the Sex and the City alum explained that there was an "extreme dichotomy" when it came to women and men in the dating world, adding that older men won't often date women their age or older. 

Christie chimed in with an anecdote of Sailor creating a dating profile for her. "She wanted to see what kind of guys [would match]…and she put me up there…and she said, 'Mom, you're right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you,'" the supermodel revealed. 

christie brinkley and daughter sailor
Sailor's experiment yielded surprising results

"Wow! Smart Sailor, that is a really fascinating little experiment," Kristin declared. "I'm kind of scared and awed by the whole situation that has kind of evolved in the dating world. And I don't understand it, but I would like to understand it better." 

"I find that what men like to do is sort of be able to find somebody that's very…that'll be impressed by every little thing that they do," Christie said. "Like, 'Oh, really? Oh, you're taking me to that restaurant?'" 

Fifth time lucky

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel circa 1983
She married Billy in 1985

The blonde bombshell is no stranger to love and heartbreak, having been married four times.

She tied the knot with her first husband, Francois Allaux, in 1973, yet split from the Frenchman in 1981 after her rise to fame. 

She married iconic singer Billy Joel in 1985, and the couple stayed together until separating in 1994. They welcomed their daughter Alexa the same year that the couple married. 

Christie brinkley and Richard taubman
Christie and Richard share a son, Jack

She then wed Richard Taubman, a real estate developer, after bonding over a shared helicopter crash that they had experienced. They welcomed their son Jack in 1995, yet separated just months after their nuptials.  

"I was looking at myself in that chapter, like, what happened to you?" she told People. 

"I think I was reeling from losing Billy, and I was thinking Billy is going to come riding into town any second and go 'I can't lose you.'"

The ultimate betrayal

peter cook christie brinkley son jack
Peter was unfaithful to Christie during their marriage

Her most recent husband was Peter Cook; they were married for ten years, and welcomed baby Sailor together. Everything came crashing down when it was revealed that he had engaged in an affair with a much younger woman. 

"When your whole world falls apart and you realize in a heartbeat you've suddenly become the cliché middle-aged woman whose husband is having an affair with a much (much) younger woman, what do you do?" she wrote in her memoir, Uptown Girl

Despite being unlucky in love, Christie revealed that she still believed in soulmates, and was waiting for her "miracle guy out there". 

To learn more about Christie's brood of children, watch below...

