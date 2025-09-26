Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor steal the show in figure-hugging dresses for stunning new appearance

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook looked more like sisters than mother and daughter during their most recent outing. The stunning duo stole the show at the unveiling of RH Manhasset at The Gallery at Americana in New York on Thursday, wearing coordinating looks that showcased their model physiques. Christie, 71, was a vision in a navy, one-shoulder dress that boasted a daring thigh-high slit, which she teamed with nude stilettos that gave the illusion of even longer legs, a beige trench coat draped over her shoulders, and a sparkly bag.

Sailor, meanwhile, opted for a silky royal blue midi dress with a low-cut neckline, a beige trench coat to match her mom, open-toe stilettos, and a metallic clutch. The Sports Illustrated model, 27, looked confident posing beside her mother after previously revealing that she has worked on herself to "celebrate" her body.

For her birthday in 2023, she shared a poignant message praising herself for how far she had come over the last 10 years. She wrote on Instagram: "For the first birthday in quite a while, I didn't catch the birthday blues. I held strongly to the belief in a version of myself that hasn't come to life yet & gave love to all the past versions that brought me here.

"This year I tried new things, moved through hardships with grace, celebrated my body, nourished my inner child, laughed more, cried less, became friends with the scary parts of my mind, made sure to dance at least twice a week, cherished my friendships, felt peace in my solitude, and found an incredible sense of true independence I've never felt before."

© Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock Christie and Sailor both looked beautiful in their coordinating outfits

Whatever Sailor did to "celebrate" her body worked, as that same month, she shared a positive post encouraging her followers to accept their bodies as they are. She penned: "As summer slowly creeps up on us… the exhausting rhetoric of the bikini body creeps up on us as well. So let's all remember just how wonderful, magical, powerful, sensual, flexible, durable, fantastical and beautiful our bodies are. Just as they are. Right now. With or without a special diet. With or without a gnarly workout routine."

© Instagram Sailor encouraged her fans to accept their bodies as they are

© Instagram Sailor has learned to 'celebrate' her body

She added: "Today. In this moment. No matter what. Celebrate yourself. Our bodies keep us safe and alive. They carry us through this life. They expand and shrink and build and stretch and curve and squish. Let’s enjoy the changing of the seasons and let’s enjoy the changes of our bodies. Celebrate the fact that you are here, you are alive, and [expletive] the rest. I love you." Her mother was one of the first to respond and wrote: "That's my girl."

© Getty Images Christie is a mom of three

Christie has two daughters and a son: eldest Alexa Ray Joel, 39, who she shares with legendary musician Billy Joel, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1994; Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 30, and Sailor with Peter Cook, who she was married to from 1996 to 2004.