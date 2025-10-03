Inside Alexa Ray Joel's rise from nepo baby to star in her own right

As the daughter of one of the greatest performers in the world, Alexa was born to be a singer. "Music was always there," she told HELLO! "I grew up with my father always playing music around the house. It was like a musical, growing up with my parents. We were constantly putting on plays, and I didn't even know that my parents were stars. They made me feel like a star."

She continued: "I feel so grateful to have grown up in such a creative environment, with parents who really encouraged me, because I know not everyone grows up like that. It was special. My father always says: 'Do what you love and you'll love what you do.'"