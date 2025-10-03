Inside Alexa Ray Joel's rise from nepo baby to star in her own right

Alexa Ray Joel may have grown up in the spotlight as the daughter of music legend Billy Joel and supermodel Christie Brinkley, but the star is determined to pave her own path in the entertainment industry. The singer-songwriter has spent almost two decades carving out a music career, with several high and low notes along the way. Alexa, who has been open about the difficulties of being an independent artist, recently found her feet with the release of the sultry track "Riverside Way" and is embracing a new era of creativity and confidence. Join HELLO! as we explore her rise to fame, from budding star to industry veteran.
Back to the beginning
As the daughter of one of the greatest performers in the world, Alexa was born to be a singer. "Music was always there," she told HELLO! "I grew up with my father always playing music around the house. It was like a musical, growing up with my parents. We were constantly putting on plays, and I didn't even know that my parents were stars. They made me feel like a star."
She continued: "I feel so grateful to have grown up in such a creative environment, with parents who really encouraged me, because I know not everyone grows up like that. It was special. My father always says: 'Do what you love and you'll love what you do.'"
Turning point
Her parents split in 1993 when she was just eight years old, and Alexa went to live with Christie in Colorado. This sparked several tough years for the budding musician, who turned to poetry and songwriting to cope with her ailing mental health.
She later opened up about her mental health battle to People, sharing that it was an incredibly difficult experience to go through. "Depression runs in my family. I've seen my father struggle with it. I've seen my grandmother struggle, and personally, I've experienced it as well," the singer said. "I've always struggled with it. I sort of describe depression as feeling like you have this non-existential sort of weight."
A budding musician
Alexa took her poetry and songs and launched her music career at age 19, after dropping out of NYU and going on tour with her band. She independently released her Sketches EP in 2006, even illustrating the album cover. The body of work failed to achieve the success that she hoped for, but Alexa kept releasing music over the next several years, and often performed on stage alongside Billy at his sold-out concerts.
Famous family
The brunette beauty revealed in a candid interview with New York Magazine in 2010 that despite her famous last name, she always wanted to find success without relying on her Billy's fame. "Nobody handed me a recording contract because of who my father is," she explained. "What people don't understand is that my dad isn't up on the contemporary music scene. He's been a legend for decades, and he doesn't know what's going on right now, and he doesn't need to."
A new era
Her latest single, "Riverside Way", marks a new sound for the 39-year-old, which shocked Billy when he first heard the sultry track. "He was taken aback," she told HELLO! "I was really happy because he loved it; it was thrilling. He was like: 'This is such a departure for you; this is really experimental.' And he asked me how I came up with it, because it didn't seem like me…I think it's always important to mix it up. I hope it takes people by surprise."
Defining success
As for how Alexa sees her music career, she revealed to Digital Journal that she was proud of making music that came from the heart. "People define success differently. My dad has had a legendary career, but he also does his own thing, whether people like it or not, artistically. He has also been able to be successful in the larger sense of the word, and that's really rare for artists, especially in today's industry," she explained.
"For me, I define success as just being myself and creating art on my own terms. Knowing that music makes such a positive impact on people's lives is such a huge motivator. I am thrilled whenever my music resonates with people. That's the goal for me."