Real life romances behind 'insane' show that has viewers hooked

Viewers can't get enough of the "insane" series Tell Me Lies, which has officially returned for a third season. The first three episodes of the new season have already aired, and the romance is just as complicated as ever.
"Tell Me Lies is one of the most insane shows I’ve ever watched. You have to be another level of twisted to create a character like Stephen DeMarco. Absolute cinema," one fan said of the show on X, while another praised the lead actors Jackson White and Grace van Patten are "phenomenal".
While Stephen and Lucy's relationship is incredibly dramatic, off-screen love is well and truly in the air among the cast. The show has blossomed several real-life romances - including one couple who could not be more different to their on-screen counterparts.
Let's take a look at who out of the cast have found love with each other.
Jackson White and Grace van Patten
There's no denying Jackson White, who is the son of American actress Katey Sagal, and Grace van Patten have electric chemistry as Stephen DeMarco and Lucy Albright - so it's no surprise they've found love together outside of the show.
Their relationship on Tell Me Lies is turbulent and toxic at the best of times, but off-screen, they appear very happy and loved up. As Grace confirmed to People, their real-life love is "way less dramatic" than their on-screen counterparts.
Jackson and Lucy first met during the casting process of Tell Me Lies, which premiered in 2022. They sparked dating rumours early on after the show came out, but didn't confirm their relationship until later that year.
Grace opened up about how they started dating on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October 2025. She admitted to host Alex Cooper that she "didn't like Jackson" when she first met him over Zoom for a chemistry read, as she perceived him to be a "serious actor". But her opinion changed after their second meeting.
Grace said they "vibed instantly" during a dinner with some mutual friends. "It was that night we were both like, 'We have a crush on each other.' This is probably the worst thing that could happen. We sat on the stoop for I think like six hours and talked about every reason we should not act on this. And then I kissed him."
The pair were already dating by the time Jackson was cast and filming on the first season began. And they're still going strong three seasons into the show. Speaking of the show's success, Grace said: "Honestly, it was so fun to go through it with [Jackson] because I think alone, it'd be a lot more overwhelming and maybe more startling or something.
"But because we're together and it's happening to us because we're on this show together, it feels like we're really in it with each other."
Branden Cook and Katherine Hughes
Branden Cook, who stars as Evan, and Katherine Hughes, who played his love interest Molly, are not only dating in real-life, they're engaged! Their characters had a brief fling in season two.
The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2025 with photobooth photos showing Katherine flashing her engagement ring and the pair sharing a kiss.
The co-stars have otherwise kept their relationship quite low-key, with details of when and how they got together not clear.
Meaghan Oppenheimer and Tom Ellis
Tell Me Lies creator Meaghan Oppenheimer didn't have to look very far to find one of the show's season two additions. Lucifer actor Tom Ellis joined the cast in the second season as Oliver - a professor who is married but strikes up an affair with student Bree.
In real life, Tom and Meaghan have been married since 2019 and share a daughter named Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer, whom they welcomed via surrogate in November 2023.
"I was delighted to be considered, but also, I was really excited about getting involved because it’s very difficult to know if things are going to work or not," Tom told IndieWire about Meaghan approaching him to play Oliver.
"If something has worked and then you get a chance to be added to it for its second season, you know there’s eyes on it already."
The actor said: "It was a no-brainer for me in many ways, even though the character is quite polarising."
Sonia Mena and Spencer House - report
Sonia Mena and Spencer House, who play love interests Pippa and Wrigley respectively, are the latest in the cast to have sparked dating rumours. People reported on 16 January that the on-screen duo are also said to be dating outside the show.
A source told the outlet the actors have been dating for several years.
Sonia spoke to us ahead of season three of Tell Me Lies about what to expect from the show's return. While speaking about how the show's new season compares to the previous, Sonia told HELLO! that viewers "really start to get to see people under so much pressure".
"[They're] breaking down or lashing out or just acting in ways that are surprising," she revealed. "They don't have the energy and the time to put on a facade and hide behind it, which I think is fun to see."