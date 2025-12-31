David Beckham omits son Brooklyn from 2025 round-up as he celebrates 'incredible' year

This year has certainly been a memorable one for David Beckham, who not only turned 50 but also received his long-awaited knighthood, making him Sir Beckham.

To mark his unforgettable 2025, David took to Instagram to share the highlights from his year, posting a 20-strong carousel of photos, comprising holiday photos with his family and career highlights, but his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, was noticeably missing.

While neither David and Victoria, nor Brooklyn, has publicly addressed the falling out between the family, this year it has been clear that there's been trouble in paradise. Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's lavish 50th celebration in May, nor his knighthood ceremony in November.

In turn, neither David nor Victoria attended Brooklyn and his wife Nicola's vow renewal ceremony, which took place in August 2025.

The absent Beckham

The last time Brooklyn publicly spent time with the family was at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in March, but he failed to attend her October 2025 show.

Despite what has clearly been a difficult year for family relations, David spoke fondly of 2025 in the caption of his carousel, writing: "I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself ) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner, I'm so grateful to my incredible wife, my amazing children, my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all... But as Sir Alex Ferguson would say "Onto the next." Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember 2025 @victoriabeckham I love you & our kids."

© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss Brooklyn has been missing from his parents' social media posts

Anyone who follows the Beckhams knows that both David and Victoria normally tag all of their children in their effusive posts, so the football icon's decision not to tag any of the brood speaks volumes.

The last time Brooklyn featured on David's Instagram was in June (the month after his son missed his 50th birthday), with a post that said he will always be there for him

"My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and, like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day, I will always be here for you no matter what... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine…"

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn is reporting 'feuding' with his parents David and Victoria

Despite his message of love, Brooklyn clearly feels affronted by something, as his younger brother Cruz revealed in December that he, his brother, sister and his parents have been blocked by Brooklyn; however, the budding chef still follows his aunts and grandparents on the platform.

© Instagram/ cruzbeckham Cruz Beckham breaks silence on family feud

Neither Victoria nor Brooklyn has posted their 2025 round-ups yet, so we will wait to see who features in their highlights reels.