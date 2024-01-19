Brooklyn Beckham's new career move revealed - and it's in London

Brooklyn Beckham announced his next career move on Thursday and it's opening in London.

The 24-year-old has revealed he is taking his cooking skills to the next level and is opening a pop-up takeaway with Uber Eats where he will be offering a number of dishes including a tribute to his great-grandmother Peggy.

Taking to his Instagram account he revealed: "My nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it’s been my favourite ever since.

"I've always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking.

Brooklyn has always had a penchant for cooking and revealed it's one of the things he and his dad, David Beckham bond over. "Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over… even though I think I make my English Breakfast sandwich better, he does make a pretty good one!"

As well as his favorite English breakfast sandwich, Brooklyn will also offer, Chicken Tikka Masala and Wagyu Bolognese. The dishes will be available for only two days on January 25 and 26 on the Uber Eats app in London.

British classics are certainly a favourite in the Beckham household as David Beckham often delights in his mother, Sandra Beckham's cooking, his favourite dish being ham, egg and chips, pineapple, and mushy peas.

In May 2022 he took the sweetest photo of whilst sat in his mother's kitchen at the dinner table, beaming as they were about to enjoy their meal.

"Can't beat dinner with mum," wrote the famous footballer. "Gammon, chips, pineapple, fried egg, coleslaw & mushy peas. Favorite as a kid thanks mum, followed by a jam doughnut and a cup of tea," he wrote, before teasing his sister Joanna, writing: "Sorry @jo_jo_beckham_ the [king] was home for dinner. @sandra_beckham49."