Brooklyn Beckham baffles fans with cooking video: 'This has to be satire'

Brooklyn Beckham's recipe videos have been nothing short of divisive ever since the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham expressed his interest in becoming a chef.

The 25-year-old formerly launched his own social media cooking show, Cookin' with Brooklyn, and recently made his debut into the chilli market with his own hot sauce, Cloud 23.

Yet despite his creativity and flair for unique flavours, Brooklyn's recipe videos often spark debate amongst his followers for being "basic". The star has shared recipe videos for the classic omelette, an egg sandwich, and a sausage roll, to name a few of his most controversial chef moments.

In his latest culinary creation, the star recreated the humble jacket potato with beans and cheese - a classic - in an Instagram Reel.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham baffles fans with jacket potato cooking video

"Let’s warm up a bit with an OG comfort food... the Jacket Potato!", Brooklyn mused in the caption. "Crispy on the outside, soft and steamy on the inside, loaded with the classics, and of course with an added spicy touch. Who’s got this recipe in their lineup for the holidays?"

He then proceeded to make his jacket potato, topping it with garlic butter, cubed cheese, a tin of beans and dousing it with his hot sauce.

© Instagram Brooklyn often shares videos re-creating his favourite recipes

Fans were left divided in the comments, wondering if Brooklyn's choice to make a recipe video for such a simple, classic dish was "satire".

A follower wrote: "This has to be satire at this point right?" as another penned: "Isn’t this just a baked potato? I could make that with my eyes closed."

Not all of Brooklyn's fans disapproved of his recipe, however, with many leaving positive comments under his post. "I love jacket potatoes, simple yet a delicious meal," wrote one fan, as another commented: "Looks so good, Brooklyn."

In 2024, Brooklyn launched his own hot sauce

Despite his polarising posts, Brooklyn's passion for food hasn't dimmed as he continues to try his hand at new recipes, and he even hit out at trolls in a video where he made a caviar-topped omelette with six eggs.

"Don't judge me, oh wait, of course, you do," he began. "Everyone's always like 'Ooo Brooklyn thinks he's a professional chef'. I'm not a professional chef, I just love cooking," he clarified.

© Claudio Lavenia Brooklyn is married to model and actress Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn's revelation may come as a surprise to fans who remember when the star was approached by TikToker Daniel Mac while he was sitting in a red McLaren P1 in 2022.

In the clip, Brooklyn can be seen in the driver's seat of the $1.2 million supercar – thought to belong to dad David Beckham – while cruising around Hollywood.

Approaching the sports car for his video, Daniel asks: "Hey man, what do you do for a living? Your car's awesome." Recognising the social media star, Brooklyn responds: "Oh my god, I know you," before pausing and adding: "I'm a chef."