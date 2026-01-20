Marc Anthony's comment at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding that 'upset' Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham broke the internet on 19 January, when he finally broke his silence on the long rumoured feud affecting the Beckham family, where he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were accused of forcing a rift between his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

One particular event that was addressed multiple times throughout the 26-year-old's statement was his and Nicola's wedding day, and one moment featuring Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, was particularly central to Brooklyn's accusations of his parents being dominant.

In May 2025, sources spoke to People magazine and E! News about the moment that Brooklyn and Nicola's first dance was "hijacked" by his mother, Victoria Beckhamm.

According to both, Brooklyn and Nicola thought that Marc were being gifted a live first dance musical performance at their first dance by Marc Anthony, as he is a friend of the Beckham family.

Instead, after Brooklyn took to the stage, the singer said, “‘Please welcome to the stage the most beautiful woman in the room — Victoria Beckham."

Reportedly, the 26-year-old was unsure what to do and felt that he had been put in an uncomfortable position, with Nicola walking out of the room crying, and that guests at the wedding were left in shock.

Brooklyn's statement confirmed the story

Brooklyn seemingly confirmed the truth behind these claims with his lengthy statement, shared on Instagram stories. He wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he continued.

Addressing the reasoning behind their vow renewal ceremony in summer 2025, the 26-year-old explained: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."