Paris Hilton's children Phoenix and London steal the show in red carpet debut with mom and dad Carter Reum

Paris Hilton may have been the woman of the hour last night, but her kids certainly stole some of the spotlight.

On Tuesday, January 20, the "Stars Are Blind" singer stepped out with her husband Carter Reum and their kids in Los Angeles, for the world premiere of Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, a musical documentary revisiting her journey through music.

The former reality star, 44, and her husband, also 44, who she married in 2021, is a mom to son Phoenix Barron, who just turned three, and daughter London Marilyn, who will be three in November.

© Getty Images Paris and her family at the premiere of her musical documentary

For the special outing, Paris dazzled in a baby pink, silk pleated gown adorned with diamond-like appliqués and train sleeves, and she had her signature blonde hair styled into a wispy, voluminous updo.

Meanwhile, her sweet tots had coordinating outfits, with both wearing pink varsity bomber jackets, London's paired with a baby pink tulle skirt and Phoenix's paired with black cargo jeans.

Paris later took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the event, writing that the visual memoir, in theaters January 30, is "my story, told my way."

© Getty Images The singer stunned in pink

"I'm so grateful for all of the support, and can't wait to share my story with the world on the big screen," she added, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Omg you look so beautiful!!! Enjoy this moment, Paris. It's magical and it's meaningful," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I'm so proud of you @parishilton! You don't know how much power you have to inspire so many, encouraging them to go beyond their limits," and: "Congrats can't wait to see it," as well as: "Congrats queen! You looked so flawless , stunning and shined brighter than anything!"

Earlier this week, when Paris' son celebrated his third birthday, she also took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of him through the years, and wrote: "I can't believe my baby Phoenix is 3 years old. Baby P, watching you grow into the most gentle, fun-loving, creative little boy has been the most incredible experience."

© @parishilton AT her 2021 wedding to Carter

"I love seeing your passion for music, photography, cars, animals, art and the way you adore your little sister London. Thank you for making me a #SlivingMom, my sweet angel," she concluded.

© Instagram Dressed up for Halloween with her family

Last summer, Paris moved into a new home, a massive mansion that previously belonged to Mark Wahlberg in the exclusive guard-gated Beverly Park enclave of the city, which she purchased for a whopping $63.1 million.

The purchase came some months after her house in Malibu burnt down during the Los Angeles wildfire crisis in January 2025, during which fellow celebrities like Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Miles Teller, among many others, also lost their homes. In an emotional Instagram post at the time, shared: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."